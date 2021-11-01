U.S. markets closed

Evolus Announces Appointment of Jessica Novak as Senior Vice President, Human Resources

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that Jessica Novak, SPHR has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Human Resources where she will oversee global efforts to expand, retain and develop an entrepreneurial team bringing innovative products and marketing solutions to the aesthetics industry.

“One of Evolus’ greatest assets is our people who are energized by our company’s mission to make the beauty experience delightful and achievable,” said David Moatazedi, Evolus’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jessica’s breadth of experience and track record of successful talent management is an ideal match for Evolus’ culture and will help support our company’s plans for continued growth and success.”

Prior to joining Evolus, Jessica served as Senior Vice President, Total Rewards, OD, and Development for RGP, a next-generation global human capital firm. Before that, she was Vice President, People for Ambry Genetics, a clinical genomic diagnostic company, where she led the global human resources function. Jessica’s career reflects over two decades of cross-functional leadership, organizational development and human resources strategy spanning the Consulting, Biotech, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Education, and Retail industries.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. Approved in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) is the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at www.evolus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to the status of regulatory processes, future plans, events, prospects or performance and statements containing the words “plans,” “expects,” “believes,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “designed,” or other forms of these words or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The company’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s efforts to expand, retain and develop an entrepreneurial team, the Company’s efforts to bring innovative products and marketing solutions to the aesthetics industry, and statements made by Mr. Moatazedi regarding the growth of the company. Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by management of the company and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include uncertainties associated with our ability to address all of our losses, costs, expenses, liabilities and damages resulting from the settlement agreement with Daewoong and our ability to comply with the terms and conditions in the Allergan/Medytox Settlement Agreements, including the effect on our pricing, discounts we may offer to our customers and the volume of purchases by our customers, the continued impact of COVID-19 on our business and the economy generally, uncertainties related to customer and consumer adoption of Jeuveau®, the efficiency and operability of our digital platform, competition and market dynamics, and our ability to maintain regulatory approval of Jeuveau® and other risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, 2021, which is available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Evolus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events. If the company does update or revise one or more of these statements, investors and others should not conclude that the company will make additional updates or corrections.

Jeuveau® is a registered trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Investor/Media Contact:
David K. Erickson, Evolus, Inc.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 949-966-1798
Email: david.erickson@evolus.com


