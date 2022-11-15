Evolution Credit Limited: Financial Results - Second Quarter FY2023

Associated Press

Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar's efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East, where its politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire. The road to the tournament — and Qatar's increased prominence on the global stage — has been fueled by the country becoming one of the top exporters of natural gas. A palace coup in 1995 installed a more assertive ruler in the country, who used Qatar's wealth to back the Islamists who emerged stronger amid the 2011 Arab Spring protests — the same figures his fellow Gulf Arab leaders viewed as threats to their rule.