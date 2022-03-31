U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,604.50
    +8.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,140.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,147.50
    +76.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,091.90
    +3.40 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.94
    -5.88 (-5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.50
    -8.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    -0.0032 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.98
    +1.08 (+5.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3126
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0220
    +0.1620 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,255.09
    -150.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.63
    +3.52 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.50
    -2.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Evolution Credit Limited – Resignation of Director

Evolution Credit Limited
·1 min read
Evolution Credit Limited
Evolution Credit Limited

The board of Evolution Credit Limited has accepted the resignation of executive director, Mr David Munro, who is also the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr Munro will vacate the office of Chief Financial Officer latest 30 June 2022.


Mr Anko de Man, currently Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will be succeeding Mr Munro and will be appointed as Chief Financial Officer, and director of the Company, by no later than1 July 2022.


For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Chief Executive Officer

Email: carmen.taylor@evolution.za.com

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 31st, 2022 at 10:00 CET

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Are Poised for a Rebound

    We all know how the stock market started out 2022 with a sudden reversal of last year’s bull run. By the end of February, it was clear that stocks had entered correction territory; the sell-off was broad-based, across all segments of the market. But is the sell-off over? There are indications that may be the case. Since bottoming out on March 14, the market has staged a strong rebound, and year-to-date is no longer in correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 10% in that period, and the NASDAQ, wh

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/30: Micron, Devon Energy, Tesla

    Jim Cramer says not every company can pull off the transition from cyclical to secular growth stock.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Why RH Stock Was Tumbling Today

    Shares of RH (NYSE: RH) were sliding today after the high-end home furnishings retailer turned in disappointing results in its fourth-quarter earnings report. The company, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, also offered weaker-than-expected guidance for 2022. Home furnishings retailers boomed during the pandemic as Americans spent to adapt to work-from-home and learn-from-home conditions.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Trulieve CEO: No one should be ‘behind bars for cannabis’

    Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, weed legalization, criminal justice relief, and the outlook for growth in the cannabis space as the demand for cannabis continues to surge.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Rising. There’s a New Street-High Price Target.

    Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth raised his price target on chip maker Nvidia to $410 from $400, citing optimism after the company's investor day.

  • Nine Major Companies Will Lose Big If Globalization Dies

    Trade embargoes and global supply chain snarls: Globalization is clearly on the ropes. And that's a big problem for global S&P 500 companies.

  • Why Nikola Stock Stalled on Wednesday

    The company's CEO did a fine job in a TV interview, but it dredged up long-standing concerns for investors.