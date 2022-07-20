U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.50
    +19.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,921.00
    +130.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,336.50
    +62.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,808.50
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.53
    -0.69 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0190
    +0.0590 (+1.99%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    -0.80 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1100
    -0.0600 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,363.05
    +1,272.32 (+5.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.94
    +29.09 (+5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.28
    +73.04 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,595.79
    +634.11 (+2.35%)
     

Evolution of End Use Industries to propel Epoxy Curing Agents Market CAGR to a Health 5.0% - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·8 min read

Sales of epoxy curing agents in China are projected to rise at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 and 2028. India epoxy curing agents market is poised to expand at over 6.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2028. Revenues in paints, coating and ink segment are expected to total US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2028

NEWARK, Del., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epoxy curing agents market is expected to reach a valuation of US$3.11 Bn, growing at a healthy CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Implementation of stringent regulation promotes the usage of lightweight materials in aerospace and automotive industries. This bodes well for the epoxy curing agents market.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

Evolution and growth of multiple sectors like electronics, construction, manufacturing, power generation, and automotive among others will promote the rising demand for epoxy curing agents. Notably high demand for epoxy curing agents is due to the elevated demand for adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, and composites. 

Owing to the need for heat resisting curing agents that are effective in high temperatures in electronics and automotive industries, epoxy-curing agents are in high demand in these sectors. Additionally, an increase in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards, rising usage of epoxy curing agents in smartphones, automotive, and consumer electronics along with other electronic products are boosting the demand for epoxy curing agents market.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-611

"Rising adoption of smart electronic products will augment the sales of epoxy curing agents in the global market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst. 

Key Takeaways:

  • Epoxy curing agents market expected to grow by 1.3x over the forecast period.

  • China is projected to dominate the market with over 41% global market share.

  • Western Europe to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.

  • Epoxy curing agent application in coatings to increase by 1.6x by the end of 2028

  • China epoxy curing agents market to grow at a 7.9% CAGR

  • Epoxy curing agents market in India to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

  • The U.K. epoxy curing against market presents strong growth potential with an 8% CAGR.

  • Amines and polyamines segment will account for over 48% of market sales

  • Paints, coatings, and inks in application segment will dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape 

Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, Hexion Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DIC Corporation, Showa Denko KK, Aditya Birla Corporation, Toray Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Gabriel Performance Products, and others are some of the major players in the epoxy curing agents market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major organizations in the market are investing in developing heat-resistant epoxy curing agents to cater to the upsurge in demand from the automotive and electronics sector. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are also widely used by these organizations to gain a competitive advantage.

Customization before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-611

Major organizations in the market are investing in developing heat-resistant epoxy curing agents to cater to the upsurge in demand from the automotive and electronics sector. Strategic partnerships and collaborations are also widely used by these organizations to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Epoxy Curing Agents Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global epoxy curing agents market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (amines and polyamines, amides and polyamides, anhydrides, phenolic, others), end use (construction, electrical and electronics, power generation, automotive and transportation, marine, others), application (paints, coatings, and inks, adhesives and sealants, composites), and region.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Regional Analysis

According to FMI reports, China in the Asia Pacific region is projected to record a CAGR of 7.9% during the assessment period. With a massive manufacturing industry, China will dominate the epoxy curing agents market over the forecast period. Marine, construction, aerospace, and automotive industry of China are set to experience immense growth and development. This, in turn, is expected to boost the epoxy curing agent market due to the high demand for lightweight and heat-resistant materials in these industries.

Elevated expansion of manufacturing and automotive industries in India is expected to boost the sales of epoxy curing agents. Rising use of smartphones and the application of epoxy curing agents in the manufacturing of these phones will foster market growth in the region. Furthermore, increasing use of epoxy curing agents in electrical and electronic products also bodes well for the regional market. The epoxy curing agent market in India will register a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2028.

Presence of major aircraft manufacturing organizations is fueling the epoxy curing agent market in the U.K. The country is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during 2022-2028. Additionally, elevated application of epoxy resins in construction, paints, and coatings industries will also propel market growth in this region.

Talk with our expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-611

Epoxy Curing Agents Market Segmentation Analysis

By product type, amines and polyamines segmentation will account for around 48% of the global sales of the epoxy curing agent market over the forecast period. High demand for amines and polyamines in the industrial sector promotes the market growth of this segment.

Based on application, the paints, coatings, and inks segment will dominate the global market. It is expected to reach market revenue of US$1.8 Bn by the end of 2028. However, the composites segment in the application category is predicted to present the fastest growth rates. The automotive and aerospace industries drive the demand for this segment.

Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Category

By Product:

  • Amines and Polyamines

  • Amides and Polyamides

  • Anhydrides

  • Phenolic

  • Others

By Application:

  • Paints, coatings and inks

  • Adhesives and Sealants

  • Composites

By End Use:

  • Construction

  • Electrical and electronics

  • Power Generation

  • Automotive and Transportation

  • Marine

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Western Europe

  • Eastern Europe

  • Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Japan

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/611

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

 1.1. Market Overview

 1.2. Market Analysis

 1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

 1.4. Wheel of Fortune

2. Market Introduction

 2.1. Market Taxonomy

 2.2. Market Definition

 2.3. Global thermosetting resins and epoxy resins market overview

3. Market View Point

 3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

   3.1.1. Global Paints, Coatings and Inks Industry Overview

   3.1.2. Global Wind Energy Generation Industry Overview

   3.1.3. Global Construction Sector Overview

   3.1.4. Global PCB Production Overview

   3.1.5. Global Automotive Industry Overview

   3.1.6. Global Chemical Sales

   3.1.7. Global GDP Outlook

 3.2. Global Epoxy Curing Agents Market Supply Demand Scenario

4. Industry Structure

 4.1. Market Structure Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

   5.1.1. Drivers

   5.1.2. Restraints

   5.1.3. Trends

Request a Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-611

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials unit of FMI offers a specific and accurate analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This comprehensive study extends from commodity, bulk, specialty, and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on 'green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies for developing – 'The Way Forward'.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Landscape

Aramid Fiber Market - Aramid Fiber Market by Product Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Laminating Adhesives Market - Laminating Adhesives Market by Product Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2027

Polypropylene Yarn Market - Polypropylene Yarn Market By Product Type (PP Multifilament, PP Monofilament), Application (Industrial Textiles, Home Textiles, Carpets, Sports Accessories, Ancillaries) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2029

Soda Ash Market - Soda Ash Market By Density (Light and Dense), End Use Industry (Glass & Ceramics, Soaps & Detergents, Paper & Pulp, Metallurgy, Chemicals, and Water Treatment) & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2029

Conductive Fibers Market - Conductive Fibers Market By Reinforced Material Type (Copper, Carbon, Nickel), Base Material (Cotton, Nylon, Polyester) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2031

Elastomeric Coatings Market - Elastomeric Coatings Market By Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurea), Application (Building & Construction, Roof, Wall, Floor, Bridges, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2029

Functional Coil Coatings Market - Functional Coil Coatings Market By Application, Product Type, Function Type, Material Type & Region - Forecast 2021 – 2031

Geomembrane Market - Geomembrane Market by Raw Material, Technology, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Magnesium Chloride Market - Magnesium Chloride Market By Product Form (Liquid, Solid), Grade (Industrial, Food & Pharmaceuticals) & Region - Forecast 2021-2031

Graphene Nanocomposites Market - Graphene Nanocomposites Market by Product Type (Graphene Oxide, Graphene Nano Platelets) Application (Electronics, Energy Storage) & Region - Forecast 2021 - 2031

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 06-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Access Full Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epoxy-curing-agents-market#  
Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedInTwitterBlogs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolution-of-end-use-industries-to-propel-epoxy-curing-agents-market-cagr-to-a-health-5-0---future-market-insights-inc-301589353.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • US Futures Up, Stocks Extend Rally as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rally in Asia Wednesday amid a dip in the dollar and speculation that the worst of this year’s equity rout may be over.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA gauge of Asian equities added 1.5%, lifted by Japan and Hong Kong, after the S&P 500’s biggest jump since June. US futures pushed high

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • Are Oil Prices Set To Rally Once Again?

    While current volatility makes oil price forecasts difficult, the recent return above $100 suggests markets may once again be focused on fundamentals

  • Fracking Growth ‘Almost Impossible’ This Year, Halliburton Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Halliburton Co. warned oil companies that don’t have fracking equipment leased for new wells that they’re probably out of luck for at least the rest of this year.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingSupply-chain snarls mean oilfield-service providers like Halliburton can’t expand fracking fleets any time soon

  • Judge Rules Twitter Can Expedite Its Lawsuit Against Elon Musk

    Elon Musk was dealt a blow Tuesday when a Delaware court ruled that Twitter can expedite a trial against him, beginning in October.

  • Oil Stocks: Halliburton Climbs On Earnings Beat; More Field Service Giants To Report

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • Mining Giants Warn of Tougher Times as World Demand Wavers

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining giant BHP Group has joined rival Rio Tinto Group in signaling more turbulence to come for commodities producers as costs balloon and demand for everything from iron ore to copper hits headwinds.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe world’s biggest miner warned Tuesday of an “overall slowing of globa

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Olena Zelenska, Ukraine’s first lady, to a

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Vital Russian Gas Supplies to Europe Aren’t Expected to Restart, Says European Commission

    Europe is working on contingency plans for the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline won’t return to operation.

  • How the metaverse is looking to transform the workplace with virtual reality technology

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita interviews BCG Global Head of Luxury Sara Willersdorf and other experts during a special report on the metaverse and how it may affect the office experience.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • Spirit adds new hub in Houston, Slack announces first price hike since 2014, cruise stocks up

    Spirit Airlines is adding a new crew base in its Houston hub; Slack has announced its first price hike since its 2014 launch and is changing its free plan; and the CDC will no longer report COVID cases on cruise ships, sending cruise stocks up.&nbsp;

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskA company called Chi

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • U.S. panel rejects duties on fertilizers from Russia, Trinidad and Tobago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, concluding that those imports did not hurt American producers. The panel's vote may help ease shortages and price increases for fertilizers brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major fertilizer exporters.

  • What Will Social Security Look Like When You Retire?

    Many workers are not confident that Social Security will be around during their retirement. Here’s what you need to know about its future.