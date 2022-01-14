Evolution launches Lightning Roulette in New Jersey

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution today announced the launch of its award-winning Lightning Roulette online live casino game in New Jersey.

Lightning Roulette is a unique extended Roulette game with a live game presenter, which launched in 2018, and went on to achieve huge commercial success and win multiple iGaming industry accolades, including three `Game of The Year' awards. This launch follows the successful launch of Auto Lightning Roulette over one year ago in the state.

In Lightning Roulette, all the usual Roulette bets are available. Every game round also features between one and five randomly generated lucky numbers and lucky payouts of between 50x and 500x. The game is a seamless blend of live play with a game presenter and these high-payout RNG multipliers, all presented within an `electrifying' studio setting and user interface. Lightning bolts and sound effects add to the tension, setting the scene for a thrilling online gaming experience.

Jeff Millar, Commercial Director, North America at Evolution commented: "We are delighted to launch Lightning Roulette in New Jersey and to be able to offer the game to our operators and their players in the state. Following Lightning Roulette's phenomenal commercial success and immense popularity across our network, we are sure operators and players alike in New Jersey will love the game."

Millar added, "Lightning Roulette is a homegrown Evolution brand and has truly revolutionised Roulette. The technology behind the game is incredibly advanced, as is the studio setting itself. Subject to the necessary regulatory approvals in other states, our aim is to install a Lightning Roulette table in each US state where there is an Evolution live casino studio. It's our belief that the game, quite literally, has the potential to take the US online gaming market by storm."

