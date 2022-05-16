Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat, Louisiana Energy Conference, and Roth London Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Evolution Petroleum (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research on Wednesday May 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, will discuss the integration of Evolution's latest two acquisitions into the asset base and how Evolution expects to allocate free cash flow. Registration is available at https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1550027&tp_key=f3c477e530.

Evolution will be participating in the Louisiana Energy Conference to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 1-3, 2022. Mr. Stash will host in person one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference and participate on a panel discussion.

Evolution will also participate in the 8th Annual Roth London Conference to be held in London, England on June 21-23, 2022. Jason Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host in person one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference on Wednesday, June 22 and Thursday, June 23.

An updated investor deck prepared for the conferences will be posted on Evolution's website, www.evolutionpetroleum.com, in the "Investors" section of the site, on the "Presentations and Events" page.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership of oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas properties primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our properties include our non-operated interests in the Barnett Shale in North Texas, a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field, a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field, and the recently acquired properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Jonah Field in Wyoming. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Jason Brown, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com

RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

