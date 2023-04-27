Evolution Petroleum Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the market closes. Additionally, Kelly Loyd, President, and Chief Executive Officer; Ryan Stash, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; and Mark Bunch, Chief Operating Officer, will review the results on a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. Central Time

Dial-In: (844) 481-2813

International Dial-In: (412) 317-0677

Note: Dial-in participants should ask to join the Evolution Petroleum Corporation call.

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=APTDbjXQ

A webcast replay will be available through May 10, 2024, via the webcast link above and on Evolution's website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com/investors/presentations/.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company focused on maximizing total returns to its shareholders through the ownership of and investment in onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to maximize total shareholder return from a diversified portfolio of long-life oil and natural gas properties built through acquisitions, selective development opportunities, production enhancements, and other exploitation efforts. Properties include non-operated interests in the following areas: the Jonah Field in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Barnett Shale located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome Field located in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; the Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit in the Delhi Field in Northeast Louisiana; as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore Texas wells. More information about Evolution can be found at www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Story continues

Contact

Investor Relations

(713) 935-0122

info@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751751/Evolution-Petroleum-Schedules-Fiscal-Third-Quarter-2023-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call



