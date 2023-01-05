U.S. markets closed

Evolve Amends Final 2022 Annual Distribution for High Interest Savings Account Fund and US High Interest Savings Account Fund

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces an amendment to the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for High Interest Savings Account Fund and US High Interest Savings Account Fund (the "Evolve Funds") with record date of December 30, 2022 for the 2022 tax year.

These distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Evolve Funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2023.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

EVOLVE FUNDS

TICKER/FUND
CODE

FINAL
REINVESTED
INCOME
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

FINAL
REINVESTED
CAPITAL GAIN
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

CURRENCY

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

0.00679

0.00000

CAD

US High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISU.U

0.00000

0.20378

USD

 

Distributions for the Evolve Funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $4.3 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c3902.html

