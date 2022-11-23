U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.75
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,130.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,728.25
    -26.25 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.10
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.39
    +0.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.08
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    -1.07 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1880
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3730
    +0.1960 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,206.23
    +382.55 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    374.13
    +9.58 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Evolve Announces Estimated Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve ETFs

·5 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the estimated special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain ETFs (the "Evolve ETFs") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 28, 2022 and could change due to events that occur between the date of these estimates and the date of the funds' taxation year end. These events may include market movements, portfolio turnover, change in the amount of income earned, and subscriptions or redemptions of units prior to the ex-dividend date.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvestment and immediate consolidation of additional units will result in an increase in the adjusted cost base of units outstanding.

The record date for the 2022 annual reinvested distributions for all Evolve ETFs will be December 29, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be December 28, 2022, for all Evolve ETFs except for the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA") and US High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISU.U"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for HISA and HISU.U is anticipated to be December 29, 2022. Evolve expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 27, 2022, for all Evolve ETFs except HISA and HISU.U which is expected to be on or about December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2023.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Evolve ETFs

Ticker

Estimated Reinvested
Income Distribution
Per Unit

Estimated Reinvested
Capital Gains
Distribution Per Unit

Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund

BANK

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund

BILT

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS.U

USD $0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

$0.00000

$0.05066

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR.B

$0.00000

$2.22486

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR.U

USD $0.00000

USD $2.55304

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

$0.07306

$0.00000

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT

$0.00000

$0.00000

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE

$0.00079

$0.00000

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC

$0.00178

$0.00000

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC.U

USD $0.00249

USD $0.00000

Ether ETF

ETHR

$0.00000

$0.00000

Ether ETF

ETHR.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF

HERO

$0.00000

$0.00000

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

$0.00000

$0.00000

US High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISU.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Metaverse ETF

MESH

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH.B

$0.00000

$0.00000

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH.U

USD $0.00000

USD $0.00000


Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period.  For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $3.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/22/c6630.html

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Ways To Support Small Businesses Through Holiday Season

    As the holiday season approaches, many people may be wondering what they can do to support small businesses while sticking to their own budgets. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and...

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Elanor Investors Group ( ASX:ENN ) by taking the...

  • Save Major Moolah On Apple Products With These Black Friday Deals

    Shop the best Apple Black Friday Cyber Monday deals. Get 50 percent off bestselling AirPods, fitness-tracking Apple Watches, and iPhones on Amazon and more.

  • Investing in Cronos Australia (ASX:CAU) a year ago would have delivered you a 202% gain

    The Cronos Australia Limited ( ASX:CAU ) share price is down a rather concerning 37% in the last month. On the other...

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Debt in America

    Most Americans have some credit card debt. A recent GOBankingRates survey found that 30% of Americans have between $1,001 and $5,000 in credit card debt, 15% have $5,001 or more in credit card debt...

  • Binance US Steps Into National Politics With New Campaign PAC

    As campaign mega-donor Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX compatriots vanish from U.S. policy circles, their absence left a void in the crypto industry’s political involvement. Part of that may be filled by the U.S. arm of rival Binance.

  • France defender Hernandez limps out of World Cup

    France defender Lucas Hernandez will miss the rest of the defending champions' World Cup campaign after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday's opening match against Australia, a source close to Les Bleus told AFP.

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Elon Musk's Fortune Is Melting Away

    Elon Musk has evolved in a world apart. For more than 10 months he was the only member of the most select financial club on the planet, one that has never welcomed more than two members at the same time. The Tesla CEO and owner of microblogging website Twitter was a regular member there for the past few months -- until he was ousted a few weeks ago.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • How a Disney senior staff rebellion put the final nail in Bob Chapek’s CEO coffin

    Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Keep Close Tabs on These 3 New Dividend Aristocrats

    Dividend Aristocrats have consistently paid and increased their dividends for a minimum of 25 consecutive years, putting their well-established and successful business natures on full display.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied Today

    Oil stocks are on the rise as Saudi Arabia's energy minister dispelled rumors that the country may increase output.

  • Inflation: Fed Chair Powell ‘doesn’t want to be the next Arthur Burns,’ strategist says

    Oxbow Advisors Managing Partner Ted Oakley and Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management Advisor and Senior Vice President Jacqueline Remmen join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss buying opportunities in the market, Fed policy, and the likelihood of a recession.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to defe

  • S&P 500 Tops Key Level In Strong Market Rally; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals

    The S&P 500 moved back above the key 4,000 level in a strong day for the market rally. Enphase Energy leads 5 stocks in buy areas.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu