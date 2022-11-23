Evolve Announces Estimated Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the estimated special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain ETFs (the "Evolve ETFs") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of October 28, 2022 and could change due to events that occur between the date of these estimates and the date of the funds' taxation year end. These events may include market movements, portfolio turnover, change in the amount of income earned, and subscriptions or redemptions of units prior to the ex-dividend date.

These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution. The reinvestment and immediate consolidation of additional units will result in an increase in the adjusted cost base of units outstanding.

The record date for the 2022 annual reinvested distributions for all Evolve ETFs will be December 29, 2022. The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be December 28, 2022, for all Evolve ETFs except for the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA") and US High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISU.U"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for HISA and HISU.U is anticipated to be December 29, 2022. Evolve expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts on or about December 27, 2022, for all Evolve ETFs except HISA and HISU.U which is expected to be on or about December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2023.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

Evolve ETFs Ticker Estimated Reinvested

Income Distribution

Per Unit Estimated Reinvested

Capital Gains

Distribution Per Unit Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund BILT $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS.U USD $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR $0.00000 $0.05066 Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR.B $0.00000 $2.22486 Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR.U USD $0.00000 USD $2.55304 Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.07306 $0.00000 Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Bitcoin ETF EBIT $0.00000 $0.00000 Bitcoin ETF EBIT.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE $0.00079 $0.00000 Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC $0.00178 $0.00000 Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF ETC.U USD $0.00249 USD $0.00000 Ether ETF ETHR $0.00000 $0.00000 Ether ETF ETHR.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF HERO $0.00000 $0.00000 High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA $0.00000 $0.00000 US High Interest Savings Account Fund HISU.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Metaverse ETF MESH $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000 Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH.B $0.00000 $0.00000 Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH.U USD $0.00000 USD $0.00000



Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $3.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

