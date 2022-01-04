U.S. markets closed

Evolve Announces Update to Final 2021 Annual Distribution for High Interest Savings Account Fund

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for High Interest Savings Account Fund (the "Evolve ETF") with record date of December 31, 2021 for the 2021 tax year.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amount is as follows:

Evolve ETF

Ticker

Estimated Reinvested Income Distribution Per Unit

Estimated Reinvested Capital Gains Distribution Per Unit

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

$0.01318

$0.00000

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

