U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.38
    -11.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,138.52
    -82.28 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,446.66
    -31.42 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.70
    -10.55 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    +1.97 (+2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.60
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    +0.0041 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2086
    +0.0035 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0630
    -1.9670 (-1.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.62
    -50.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.29
    -1.08 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Evolve Announces Final 2022 Annual Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

·4 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the final special year end non-cash notional, reinvested income and capital gains distribution per unit (the "Distributions") for certain Funds (the "Evolve Funds") for the 2022 tax year.

These distributions are for the annual non-cash capital gains and income distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Evolve Funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

The record date for the 2022 annual distributions will be December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2023.

Details regarding the "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

EVOLVE FUNDS

TICKER/FUND
CODE

ESTIMATED
REINVESTED
INCOME
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

ESTIMATED
REINVESTED
CAPITAL GAIN
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

CURRENCY

Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund  

BANK

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund

BILT

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

0.00000

0.34629

CAD

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR.B

0.00000

3.70243

CAD

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR.U

0.00000

2.38220

USD

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

0.03749

0.00000

CAD

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Bitcoin ETF

EBIT.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE

0.00411

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Innovation Index Fund

EDGE.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC

0.00276

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF

ETC.U

0.00367

0.00000

USD

Ether ETF

ETHR

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Ether ETF

ETHR.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF

HERO

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Metaverse ETF

MESH

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH.B

0.00000

0.00000

CAD

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH.U

0.00000

0.00000

USD

 

Distributions for the Evolve Funds will vary from period to period.  For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $4 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/30/c7039.html

Recommended Stories

  • FAMEEX Prioritizes User Needs With Partnership With Banxa Payment Gateway

    FAMEEX Prioritizes User Needs with Partnership with Banxa Payment Gateway

  • Digital Nomads: Everything To Know About Filing Taxes

    What should digital nomads know when it comes to their tax responsibilities? Globetrotting digital nomads might struggle to determine their tax obligations, especially for those who live and work...

  • Web3 Is Being Used to Preserve History Threatened by Wars

    Theresa Kennedy, Black History DAO Founder, says using blockchain technology eliminates the need of a centralized storage facility.

  • How 2022 Changed Budgeting for Everyone

    It's safe to say that 2022 changed the way many in America spent their money. Not only did inflation throw everyone for a loop by increasing grocery bills, gas prices and everyday living expenses, but...

  • Transcript: Michael Gapen on "Face the Nation," Jan. 1, 2023

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Bank of America chief economist Michael Gapen that aired on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, on "Face the Nation."

  • Utah gas prices dipped again over the holidays. What will gas cost in 2023?

    Local gas prices dipped below $3.60 per gallon for the first time in a long time this week. What do the forecasts say for 2023?

  • What Is Counterparty? Historical NFTs Built on Bitcoin

    Tokenized artwork and collectibles actually predate the Ethereum NFT boom. Here's a look at the Bitcoin-based Counterparty protocol.

  • 3 tips for meeting saving money in 2023 amid high inflation

    Consider asking your employer to automatically deposit some of your paycheck into a separate savings account.

  • FTX, Congress, Stablecoins: What 2023 May Bring for Crypto Regulations

    Can you believe this year started off with U.S. law enforcement officials arresting two individuals in connection with the 2016 Bitfinex hacked funds? For this week’s newsletter, the 102nd since we first launched in 2021, I asked CoinDesk’s Policy Team what they’re looking out for this upcoming year.

  • BlackRock Gives Bankrupt Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific New $17M Loan

    BlackRock, which already was largest shareholder of the miner, also had $37.9 million secured convertible notes with Core.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St set to end challenging year with steep drop

    U.S. stocks fell on Friday as growth shares dipped in the final trading session of a year marked by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China. Wall Street's three main indexes are on track for their first yearly drop since 2018 as an era of loose monetary policy ended with the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s. The indexes are also set to post their biggest yearly declines since the 2008 financial crisis, largely driven by growth shares as the Fed's rate hikes boosted U.S. Treasury yields and made stocks less attractive.

  • Bitcoin Miners Got Crushed by Crypto Winter. 2023 May Bring More Pain

    Bitcoin miners had a rough 2022, showing “how to not build a mining business,” However, industry experts don’t see 2023 as any better, unless markets improve significantly.

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • 73% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.

  • 10 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high-risk high-reward stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion, you can go directly to the 5 Best High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Buy Now. The year 2022 has been unkind toward hypergrowth investments. According to Ethan Harris, head of global economics research at Bank […]

  • How much money do I need to make to be in the top 1%, 5%, and 10% in the US? It's probably less than you think

    Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • Apple stock a top pick for 2023, Citi analyst says

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses an analyst's call on Apple stock.