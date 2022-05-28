Evolve Announces Final Distributions for Certain Evolve ETFs

TORONTO, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") announces the final income distribution and capital gain distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain exchange traded funds (the "Evolve ETFs"), as indicated in the table below.

FINAL DISTRIBUTIONS

Unitholders of record on May 26, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on or about May 30, 2022, as indicated in the table below for the following Evolve ETFs:





Distribution per Unit

Evolve ETF TSX Ticker Income Capital Gains Currency Evolve S&P/TSX 60 CleanBeta™ Fund SIXT $0.00000 $0.33506 CAD Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund FIVE $0.03859 $0.00000 CAD Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund FIVE.B $0.00000 $0.00000 CAD Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund FIVE.U $0.00558 $0.00000 USD

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

