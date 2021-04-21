Evolve Announces Fund Closure

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") announces that it will terminate Evolve Gold Miners Fund (NEO: GLC) (the "Fund") on or about June 25, 2021 (the "Termination Date"). Evolve will request the NEO Exchange Inc. ("NEO") to de-list the units of the Fund from NEO on or about June 23, 2021, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Effective May 20, 2021, no further subscriptions for units of the Fund will be accepted.

Prior to the Termination Date, the Manager will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of the Fund to cash and after paying or making adequate provision for all of the Fund's liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date distribute the net assets of the Fund pro-rata among the unitholders of record of the Fund on the Termination Date.

Evolve will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination. Further details of termination have also been mailed to unitholders of the Fund.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

