Evolve Announces Fund Closures

March 21, 2022
TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve" or the "Manager") announces that it will be terminating two of its exchange traded funds (collectively, the "Funds") on or about May 26, 2022 (the "Termination Date"). Details of the Funds are as follows:

Fund Name

Ticker

Evolve S&P 500 CleanBeta™ Fund

FIVE

Evolve S&P/TSX 60 CleanBeta™ Fund

SIXT

The Manager will request the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to de-list the units of the Funds from TSX on or about May 24, 2022, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Effective April 28, 2022, no further subscriptions for units of the Funds will be accepted.

Prior to the Termination Date, the Manager will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of the Funds to cash and after paying or making adequate provision for all of the Fund's liabilities, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date distribute the net assets of the Funds pro-rata among the unitholders of record of the Funds on the Termination Date.

The Manager will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming final details of the termination. Further details of termination have also been mailed to unitholders of the Funds.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

