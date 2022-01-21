U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.61 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6550
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,974.35
    -5,085.65 (-12.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Evolve Announces January 2022 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

2 min read
In this article:
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), as indicated in the tables below.

Unitholders of record on January 31, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on or about February 7, 2022.

Evolve Funds

Ticker

Distribution per Unit

Frequency

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

BASE.B

$0.1600

$0.1600

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

CALL.B

CALL.U

$0.1250

$0.1250

USD $0.1250

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

CARS.B

CARS.U

$0.0200

$0.0200

USD $0.0200

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

CYBR.B

CYBR.U

$0.0100

$0.0100

USD $0.0100

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA

DATA.B

$0.0100

$0.0100

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

$0.0700

Monthly

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

$0.1250

Monthly

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

$0.0550

Monthly

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

LEAD.B

LEAD.U

$0.1050

$0.1050

USD $0.1050

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

LIFE.B

LIFE.U

$0.1350

$0.1350

USD $0.1350

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF

PREF

$0.0950

Monthly

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH

TECH.B

TECH.U

$0.0016

$0.0016

USD $0.0016

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

$0.02357

Monthly

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c7360.html

