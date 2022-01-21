Evolve Announces January 2022 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds
TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), as indicated in the tables below.
Unitholders of record on January 31, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on or about February 7, 2022.
Evolve Funds
Ticker
Distribution per Unit
Frequency
Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF
BASE
BASE.B
$0.1600
$0.1600
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund
CALL
CALL.B
CALL.U
$0.1250
$0.1250
USD $0.1250
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund
CARS
CARS.B
CARS.U
$0.0200
$0.0200
USD $0.0200
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund
CYBR
CYBR.B
CYBR.U
$0.0100
$0.0100
USD $0.0100
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund
DATA
DATA.B
$0.0100
$0.0100
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund
DIVS
$0.0700
Monthly
Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund
EARN
$0.1250
Monthly
Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund
FIXD
$0.0550
Monthly
Evolve Future Leadership Fund
LEAD
LEAD.B
LEAD.U
$0.1050
$0.1050
USD $0.1050
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund
LIFE
LIFE.B
LIFE.U
$0.1350
$0.1350
USD $0.1350
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF
PREF
$0.0950
Monthly
Evolve FANGMA Index ETF
TECH
TECH.B
TECH.U
$0.0016
$0.0016
USD $0.0016
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
High Interest Savings Account Fund
HISA
$0.02357
Monthly
Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.
