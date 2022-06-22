Evolve Announces June 2022 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), for the period ending June 30, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be June 29, 2022, for all Evolve Funds including the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA"). Unitholders of Evolve Funds with record on June 30, 2022 and unitholders of HISA with record date of June 29, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on or about July 8, 2022.

Evolve Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit Frequency Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund BANK $0.07000 Monthly Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF BASE BASE.B $0.20000 $0.20000 Monthly Monthly Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund CALL CALL.B CALL.U $0.12500 $0.12500 USD $0.12500 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund CARS CARS.B CARS.U $0.02000 $0.02000 USD $0.02000 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund CYBR CYBR.B CYBR.U $0.01000 $0.01000 USD $0.01000 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund DATA DATA.B $0.01000 $0.01000 Monthly Monthly Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund DIVS $0.07000 Monthly Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund EARN $0.12500 Monthly Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF EBNK EBNK.B EBNK.U $0.06000 $0.06000 USD $0.06000 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Innovation Index Fund EDGE

EDGE.U $0.00500 USD $0.00500 Quarterly Quarterly Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund FIXD $0.05500 Monthly Evolve E-Gaming Index ETF HERO $0.05000 Quarterly High Interest Savings Account Fund HISA $0.07468 Monthly Evolve Future Leadership Fund LEAD LEAD.B LEAD.U $0.10500 $0.10500 USD $0.10500 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund LIFE LIFE.B LIFE.U $0.16000 $0.16000 USD $0.16000 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve Dividend Stability Preferred Share Index ETF PREF $0.09500 Monthly Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF TECE TECE.B TECE.U $0.00200 $0.00200 USD $0.00200 Monthly Monthly Monthly Evolve FANGMA Index ETF TECH TECH.B TECH.U $0.00160 $0.00160 USD $0.00160 Monthly Monthly Monthly

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

