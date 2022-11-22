Evolve Announces November 2022 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), for the period ending November 30, 2022, as indicated in the table below.
The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be November 29, 2022, for all Evolve Funds except for the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA") and US High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISU.U"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for HISA and HISU.U is anticipated to be November 30, 2022. Unitholders of Evolve Funds with record on November 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on or about December 7, 2022.
Evolve Funds
Ticker
Symbol
Distribution
per Unit
Frequency
Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund
BANK
$0.07000
Monthly
Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF
BASE
BASE.B
$0.20000
$0.20000
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund
BILT
$0.09500
Monthly
Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund
CALL
CALL.B
CALL.U
$0.12500
$0.12500
USD $0.12500
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund
CARS
CARS.B
CARS.U
$0.02000
$0.02000
USD $0.02000
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund
CYBR
CYBR.B
CYBR.U
$0.01000
$0.01000
USD $0.01000
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund
DATA
DATA.B
$0.01000
$0.01000
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund
DIVS
$0.07000
Monthly
Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund
EARN
$0.12500
Monthly
Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF
EBNK
EBNK.B
EBNK.U
$0.06000
$0.06000
USD $0.06000
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund
FIXD
$0.05500
Monthly
High Interest Savings Account Fund
HISA
$0.17438
Monthly
US High Interest Savings Account Fund
HISU.U
USD $0.33465
Monthly
Evolve Future Leadership Fund
LEAD
LEAD.B
LEAD.U
$0.10500
$0.10500
USD $0.10500
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund
LIFE
LIFE.B
LIFE.U
$0.16000
$0.16000
USD $0.16000
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF
TECE
TECE.B
TECE.U
$0.00200
$0.00200
USD $0.00200
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Evolve FANGMA Index ETF
TECH
TECH.B
TECH.U
$0.00160
$0.00160
USD $0.00160
Monthly
Monthly
Monthly
Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.
About Evolve Funds Group Inc.
With over $3.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.
