Evolve Announces November 2022 Distributions for Certain Evolve Funds

·3 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per unit (the "Distributions") for certain funds (the "Evolve Funds"), for the period ending November 30, 2022, as indicated in the table below.

The ex-dividend date for the Distributions is anticipated to be November 29, 2022, for all Evolve Funds except for the High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISA") and US High Interest Savings Account Fund ("HISU.U"). The ex-dividend date for the Distribution for HISA and HISU.U is anticipated to be November 30, 2022. Unitholders of Evolve Funds with record on November 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on or about December 7, 2022.

Evolve Funds

Ticker

Symbol

Distribution

per Unit

Frequency

Evolve Canadian Banks and Lifecos Enhanced Yield Index Fund

BANK

$0.07000

Monthly

Evolve Global Materials & Mining Enhanced Yield Index ETF

BASE

BASE.B

$0.20000

$0.20000

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Slate Global Real Estate Enhanced Yield Fund

BILT

$0.09500

Monthly

Evolve US Banks Enhanced Yield Fund

CALL

CALL.B

CALL.U

$0.12500

$0.12500

USD $0.12500

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Automobile Innovation Index Fund

CARS

CARS.B

CARS.U

$0.02000

$0.02000

USD $0.02000

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Cyber Security Index Fund

CYBR

CYBR.B

CYBR.U

$0.01000

$0.01000

USD $0.01000

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA

DATA.B

$0.01000

$0.01000

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Canadian Preferred Share Fund

DIVS

$0.07000

Monthly

Evolve Active Global Fixed Income Fund

EARN

$0.12500

Monthly

Evolve European Banks Enhanced Yield ETF

EBNK

EBNK.B

EBNK.U

$0.06000

$0.06000

USD $0.06000

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund

FIXD

$0.05500

Monthly

High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISA

$0.17438

Monthly

US High Interest Savings Account Fund

HISU.U

USD $0.33465

Monthly

Evolve Future Leadership Fund

LEAD

LEAD.B

LEAD.U

$0.10500

$0.10500

USD $0.10500

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Global Healthcare Enhanced Yield Fund

LIFE

LIFE.B

LIFE.U

$0.16000

$0.16000

USD $0.16000

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve Enhanced FANGMA Index ETF

TECE

TECE.B

TECE.U

$0.00200

$0.00200

USD $0.00200

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Evolve FANGMA Index ETF

TECH

TECH.B

TECH.U

$0.00160

$0.00160

USD $0.00160

Monthly

Monthly

Monthly

Distributions for the funds will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.evolveetfs.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $3.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference.  For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

