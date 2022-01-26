U.S. markets closed

Evolve ETFs Receives Three Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

·8 min read
  • EDGE.TO

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve ETFs") is pleased to announce that three of its investment funds ("Evolve Fund" or "Fund") have been awarded Fundata FundGradeA+® Awards ("Fundata Awards") for 2021. These awards recognize funds that excel in providing consistently strong, risk-adjusted relative performance.

Evolve ETFs logo (CNW Group/Evolve ETFs)
Evolve ETFs logo (CNW Group/Evolve ETFs)

Evolve Fund

Category

Category Size

Evolve Innovation Index Fund - Hedged ETF Units ("EDGE")

Global Equity

1,127

Evolve Innovation Index Fund - Class A & F Mutual Funds ("EDGE")

Global Equity

1,127

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund - Unhedged ETF Units ("FIXD")

Canadian Fixed income

309

The FundGrade A+ Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. The FundGrade A+ Award provides investors, advisors, and fund managers with a single, reliable, easy-to-understand fund-performance rating that is completely quantitative.

"Thanks to Fundata for these very prestigious awards," says Raj Lala, President & CEO at Evolve ETFs. "These are our first awards from Fundata and cap a milestone year for our firm. 2021 marked our four-year anniversary having crossed $2.2 billion in AUM with a suite of 21 ETFs. We would like to thank our investors, advisors, partners and ETF desks for making 2021 a successful year for Evolve."

EDGE was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity category of 1,127 funds. An index-based strategy, EDGE seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Global Innovation Index. It provides investors with exposure to equity securities of companies listed domestically or internationally that are involved in innovative and disruptive trends across a broad range of industries.

"The Evolve Innovation Index Fund has become one of our flagship funds by providing investors with diversified exposure to eight investment themes that are shaping our world over the next 10-20 years," says Raj Lala. "In addition, Evolve is very proud of our partnership with Addenda Capital, sub-advisor to our actively-managed Canadian Fixed Income Fund - FIXD. The FundGradeA+ award is a testament to Addenda's portfolio management capabilities in this challenging fixed income market."

Fixed income allocations remain a core component of many investor portfolios as a source of income and portfolio diversification. FIXD was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category of 309 funds. In recent years, investors may have overlooked the potential benefits of active fixed income management. Actively managed by Addenda Capital ("Addenda"), FIXD invests primarily in domestic and international high quality fixed income securities. Addenda assumed sub-advisory responsibilities for FIXD on April 1, 2020.

"We are thrilled to have played a part in Evolve's success," says Roger Beauchemin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Addenda Capital. "To our knowledge, FIXD was the only ETF in the Fundata Awards' Canadian fixed income category that was able to produce positive returns for 2021, which underscores the hard work of our dedicated investment professionals. In a complex environment featuring rising rates, this ETF has shown to be nimble and is proof that fixed income solutions endure as an essential pillar of long-term investment strategies."

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

About Addenda Capital

Addenda Capital is a Canadian multi-asset investment management firm with more than $40 billion in total assets under administration. Co-owned by The Co-operators Group Limited and by employees, Addenda looks after pension, private wealth, insurance, corporate and foundation assets. By integrating environmental, social and governance factors into its investment processes, the firm seeks to provide enhanced investment returns and plays an active role in the transition to a carbon neutral economy. To learn more: http://www.addendacapital.com/

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Evolve Innovation Index Fund – Hedged ETF Units was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity category out of 1,127 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2021 is as follows: 12.16% (1 year), 32.20% (3 years) and 21.05% (since inception on April 30, 2018).

Evolve Innovation Index Fund – Class A Mutual Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity category out of 1,127 funds. Performance for the Fund for the period ending December 31, 2021 is as follows: 10.70% (1 year) and 32.44% (since inception on June 4, 2019).

Evolve Innovation Index Fund – Class F Mutual Fund was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Global Equity category out of 1,127 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2021 is as follows: 12.09% (1 year) and 32.93% (since inception on June 4, 2019).

Evolve Active Core Fixed Income Fund – Unhedged ETF Units was recognized for outstanding fund performance at the 2021 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income category out of 309 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ending December 31, 2021 is as follows: 0.98% (1 year), 5.21% (3 years) and 3.93% (since inception on March 28, 2019).

The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in per unit value and reinvestment of all dividends or distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. The rates of return shown in the table are not intended to reflect future values of the ETF and mutual fund or returns on investment in the ETF and mutual fund. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c0092.html

