Evolve IP to be Featured on Inside the Blueprint, Airing on Fox Business Network

·3 min read

The award-winning unified communications company provides essential tools to support remote & hybrid workers.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading, global service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that it will be featured on Inside the Blueprint on FOX Business Network on June 19th, 2022, and Bloomberg International on July 10th, 2022. Inside the Blueprint is an award-winning educational show highlighting innovations and new technologies impacting business performance & growth.

As a leading provider of remote and hybrid work solutions, Evolve IP was delighted to be among the innovative influencers featured in this program.

With appearances from Pete Stevenson (Evolve IP CEO) and Randall Thompson (Chief Revenue Officer) and Christian Teeft (Chief Technology Officer), the spot focused on how crucial it is to support hybrid and remote workers, and how Evolve IP is uniquely positioned to help organizations.

Evolve IP: Providing Reliability and Support for Work Anywhere

CRO Randall Thompson explains the realities all business leaders face today: "[Employees'] ability to work remotely, from any device, is paramount to their success in a complex IT environment."

Remote work has changed business operations in fundamental ways, not least of which relates to security. And yet, most businesses have yet to implement an effective, long-term plan for not only equipping employees to work from home, but making that a reliably secure arrangement.

CEO Pete Stevenson acknowledges Evolve IP's integral role in advancing technology for "work from anywhere" employees: "Evolve IP is a global provider of 'work anywhere' solutions, with operations throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. We cover the world with our services, which primarily include unified communication solutions, contact center, and desktop as a service, all on a cloud-based platform."

He describes the support system Evolve IP provides in this way: "We are your ally. We take your essential workplace tools, fill the gaps, and get them working together as a simple, fine-tuned solution."

CTO Christian Teeft explains that, "When we're focusing on the core services, it's allowing your organization to be more productive and efficient."

Evolve IP actively supports the fact that an office is no longer just a physical place – it's a collection of people who need to work together from wherever they are. In the segment, Inside the Blueprint explains how offering cloud-based workplace tools is not only a preference, it's become a competitive advantage.

About Evolve IP

Evolve IP partners with the world's biggest tech companies to bring together their unified communications, collaboration, voice, virtual desktop, and contact center tools into a single, secure solution, fine-tuned for the hybrid workforce. By seamlessly integrating these disparate systems from leaders like Microsoft, Cisco, Citrix, and VMware, and filling in the gaps, they are improving the user experience for both employees and customers, while centralizing technology management. So, no matter how locations, tools, and partners shift over time, you have a permanent hybrid workplace solution that makes the future of work better for everyone.

About Inside the Blueprint

"Inside the Blueprint," a national TV series airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, creates engaging educational content with partners focused on innovations, technology and new solutions impacting the built environment. Each episode explores four important aspects related to cutting-edge technology, products and services: the Inspiration, the Idea, the Process and the Impact. "Inside the Blueprint" creates comprehensive, visually stunning behind the scenes looks at how products are made and installed and the far-reaching benefits they're having on the built environment—and the world. For more information on ITB, contact Robert Holodak at 954.637.8581.

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12921014

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolve-ip-to-be-featured-on-inside-the-blueprint-airing-on-fox-business-network-301567265.html

SOURCE Evolve IP

