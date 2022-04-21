U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.75
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4250
    +0.4980 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,191.79
    -1,339.42 (-3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Evolve Management Grand Opening: New Marketing Firm Emerges in Las Vegas With Help of Local Business

Evolve Management
·3 min read

Evolve Management Team

Evolve Management Team
LAS VEGAS, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local marketing firm Las Vegas Premier Marketing (LVPM) ended last year with growth throughout the country — a feat that would have been nearly impossible without the company's dedicated market managers. In January 2022, LVPM's very own branch manager, Lacia Stuart, decided she was ready to establish her own marketing firm, Evolve Management, in Las Vegas.

As LVPM's market manager, Stuart is no stranger to the demands of maintaining new marketing firms, as she typically oversees the training of LVPM's newest market managers, which is why CEO Joey Ortiz felt she was the perfect partner in expanding LVPM's presence in Las Vegas. Her hard work and dedication to LVPM's success also gained her the support of her team in her own marketing firm endeavor.

For years, Lacia Stuart has worked to provide local businesses with top-quality marketing services, as well as provide Nevadans with job opportunities. LVPM's dedication to the community has paid off, as the business has outgrown its original operation. With the opening of Evolve Management, the Las Vegas community can look forward to more job and career opportunities in 2022. Lacia Stuart has spent the first few months of the new year networking, creating relationships with new businesses in need of marketing services, and spreading the word that Evolve Management is up and running and ready for the community to join its team.

Stuart has seized this opportunity to oversee her own marketing firm because it has been a lifelong goal of hers to be able to personally assist her community in its success. When people think of Las Vegas, too often are the city's residents overlooked. People think Las Vegas is a place of excess where people go to spend money and catch a show but, for thousands of other Nevadans, Las Vegas is home. It's a place where many, such as herself, raise families and seek successful careers. Stuart knows the importance of seeing value in Las Vegas' locals and is working diligently to help raise them to their fullest potential. In just the few short months that Evolve Management has been open and operating, she has already begun mentoring dozens of new team members, helping them to hone their craft, be successful, and essentially building the future of marketing in Las Vegas.

"It is my belief that you have to be laser-beam focused on your goals and have a one-grind mentality. Nobody can do or say anything to keep you from achieving your goals because you know exactly where you are going and how you're going to get there," said Lacia Stuart.

Connect with Evolve Management on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay up to date on all company events. Contact the firm at careers@evolvemanagementinc.com to join the team and start the career of a lifetime.

