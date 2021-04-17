Evolve Waives Full Management Fee of the Ether ETF for a Limited Time

TORONTO, April 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce it is waiving the full 0.75% management fee effective immediately and will remain in full force and effect until May 31, 2021, on the Ether ETF ("ETHR"). On Friday, April 16, 2021, Evolve announced its plans to launch the world's first Ether ETF, ETHR, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). This voluntary management fee waiver will result in a 0% management fee for the Ether ETF until May 31, 2021, bringing an immediate value opportunity to investors for this limited time.



Ticker Effective Management Fee* (after waiver) Ether ETF (Unhedged) ETHR 0% Ether ETF (USD Unhedged) ETHR.U 0%

* Following May 31, 2021, the effective management fee of the Ether ETF will revert back to 0.75% of net asset value, plus applicable sales taxes.

The investment objective for the Ether ETF will remain the same. ETHR provides investors with exposure to the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of Ether while experiencing minimal tracking error by utilizing the benefits of the creation and redemption processes offered by the exchange traded fund structure.

To learn more about the Ether ETF visit www.evolveetfs.com/ethr

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017. Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing disruptive innovation ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of success, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Story continues

Join us on social media: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs and mutual funds. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Please read the prospectus before investing.

Commissions, management fees, expenses and applicable sales taxes all may be associated with an investment in the exchange traded funds managed by Evolve Funds Group Inc. (the "ETFs"). ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

SOURCE Evolve ETFs

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/17/c7823.html