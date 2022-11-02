U.S. markets open in 3 hours 37 minutes

EvolveBPM, LLC Announces New Corporate Structure

·2 min read

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EvolveBPM LLC, a New York-based firm specializing in demand generation services, has announced a corporate restructuring initiative that includes the addition of a key executive to their global team. Speaking with Satish Sadasivan – Founder & CEO of EvolveBPM, the company will now become a subsidiary of the newly established New York-based holding firm – Evolve Global.

EvolveBPM, LLC announces new corporate structure
EvolveBPM, LLC announces new corporate structure

IgniteBPM, a new subsidiary, will be incorporated as part of the holding company and focus on ABM & business process outsourcing solutions.

With this new structure, Evolve Global will expand its service offerings to provide more customer-centric solutions, enabling its clients to accelerate growth and optimize operational costs.

EvolveBPM will continue to focus on the demand generation industry with solutions tailored to – lead generation via email, telemarketing, programmatic display, and social media. IgniteBPM will focus on two key areas:

  1. ABM solutions leveraging their proprietary ABM platform

  2. BPO solutions, including multi-channel customer support and back-office processing.

Evolve Global also announced an addition to the senior executive team. Kevin Conlon, based out of New York City, has joined as President & CRO and will report to Satish Sadasivan, Founder & CEO. Kevin will be responsible for sales and customer success for Evolve Global and its subsidiaries. During his career, Kevin has held sales leadership roles with IBM, Accenture, EDS, and HP, to name a few.

Speaking with Kevin, he feels that with this new structure, Evolve Global is now better positioned to support specific client challenges, including new logo acquisition, customer retention, and enterprise-wide cost management. Leveraging a global delivery model with operations centers in the Philippines, Dominican Republic, and India, coupled with proprietary technology and strategic technology partners, he is confident that Evolve Global will drive a higher level of predictable and sustainable outcomes for their clients.

Contact:

Satish K. Sadasivan,
T: +91-96865 96333
E: satish.k@evolvebpm.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936078/EvolveBPM.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evolvebpm-llc-announces-new-corporate-structure-301665919.html

