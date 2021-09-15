U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +12.43 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,678.68
    +101.11 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,035.88
    -1.88 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.64
    +15.66 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.55
    +2.09 (+2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.80
    -12.30 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0300 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3930
    -0.2870 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,274.25
    +1,402.32 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.27
    +35.06 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Evolving Work Practices of Remote Working Supported by Technology Drives Flexible Workspace Market, Transparency Market Research

·6 min read

- Advantages for SMEs and startups with financial constraints to direct initial capital toward core business stimulates demand for flexible workspace

- Sum of growth dynamics, trends, and opportunities in flexible workspace market expected to be US$ 31.5 Bn by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Workspace Market – Overview

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

The flexible workspace market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The evolving corporate landscape with changing work practices supported by the availability of high-speed Internet even in remote locations is driving the flexible workspace market. Flexible workspaces have a number of advantages including significant cost savings of setting up office infrastructure, maintenance, and operational costs. This is a key aspect the flexible workspace model has fared well for startups and small enterprises that are mostly on limited budgets.

North America is a prominent region in the flexible workspace market. The presence of thousands of startups in the Silicon Valley among which co-working spaces is a common phenomenon accounts for large presence of the region in the flexible workspace market. The growing preference of outsourced workspaces due to the availability of a selection range to choose from further contributes to the revenue of flexible workspace market in the region.

The flexible workspace market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future. The increasing adoption of flexible workspaces in countries such as India, wherein startups are mushrooming, is stimulating growth of the flexible workspace market in the region.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Flexible Workspace Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30548

Flexible Workspace Market – Key Findings of Report

Acceptance from Corporate Organizations, SMEs, Startups to Lead to Consistent Market Growth

Working practices and compensation components of large corporations have evolved considerably in terms of work location, bring-your-own-device, and food coupons in the past decade, which mostly is a win-win for both employers and employees. The growing trend of working remotely in large corporations valued by employees has extended into the concept of flexible workspace. The model offers the option to employees to work from co-working spaces that are leased by the employer in a small numbers, or allows employee to independently lease co-working space at their preferred location with protocols to maintain data integrity. This enables large corporations to deploy personnel at distant locations that have prospects of business growth.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30548

The concept of flexible workspaces is a hit among SMEs, as it helps save heavy costs associated with setting and operating office infrastructure. In order to serve this, realtors and commercial real estate agents are striving to develop flexible workspaces that have attractive returns. Such initiatives are undertaken in partnership with building owners, mostly commercial, wherein a part of the building is converted into one or more co-working spaces. These co-working spaces leased either to individuals or business enterprises generates handsome revenues that is attractive for the model to flourish. This stirs growth of the flexible workspace market.

The entry of startups in large numbers mostly for technology and services is creating profitable avenues in the flexible workspace market. The adoption of flexible workspace solutions helps to direct initial capital toward the core business, and allows the flexibility to scale up team size and invest in infrastructure when the time is ripe.

Request for Covid19 Impact Analysis -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=30548

Advantages of Flexible Workplace Model for Employers, Employees Favor Adoption

The growing demand for work-life balance among knowledge workers is creating opportunities in the flexible workspace market. Long hours of desk jobs that can be carried out from any location is driving the demand for commercially available co-working spaces. This allows employees not be bound by office protocols and have flexible work timings to align with the personal life.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a mixed impact on the flexible workspace market. On one hand, it created the demand for co-working spaces among individuals and small enterprises with inadequate spaces for remote working orders, the scare of spread of infection dwindled the confidence of patrons for public workspaces.

Buy our Premium Research Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30548&ltype=S

Flexible Workspace Market – Growth Drivers

  • Advantages of significant cost savings associated with setting, maintaining, and operating office spaces drive flexible workspace market

  • Increasing acceptance to work remotely for improved work productivity, and work-life balance of employees flexible workspace market growth

Flexible Workspace Market – Key Players

Some key players operating in the flexible workspace market are BE Offices Limited, Flexspace, IWG plc., OfficeRnD Ltd., Space&Co., The Working Capitol, WeWork Companies Inc., Bizspace Limited, For a Space Ltd., JustCo, Servcorp Limited, Spaces, The Great Room Offices, Victory Offices Limited, and WOTSO Limited

Global Flexible Workspace Market: Segmentation

Flexible Workspace Market, by Ownership

  • Private

  • Shared

Flexible Workspace Market, by Type

  • Collaborative Workspace

  • Manufacturing Space

  • Others (Co-working Spaces and Managed Office)

Flexible Workspace Market, by End User

  • Small Business

  • Medium Business

  • Large Business

Flexible Workspace Market, by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific (APAC)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

  • South America

With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global IT & Telecom Industry:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/flexible-workspace-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolving-work-practices-of-remote-working-supported-by-technology-drives-flexible-workspace-market-transparency-market-research-301377752.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rivian produces electric pickup truck beating Tesla, Ford

    Brian Sozzi gives us his latest in-depth take on Electric Vehicle start-up Rivian's successful production of an electric pickup beating other major EV automakers to the market. Watch Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down what this breakthrough could mean for Rivian moving forward.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Boeing CEO, Board Ask Judge to Clarify Ruling

    Attorneys for Boeing CEO and current and former directors asked a Delaware judge to reconsider her ruling siding with plaintiffs.

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • Bombardier launches upscale Challenger 3500 in battle for mid-sized private jets

    Bombardier on Tuesday unveiled an upscale variant of its Challenger 350 business jet as the planemaker vies to protect its dominant market share in the segment and capitalize on higher demand for private flying during the pandemic. The refreshed variant, named Challenger 3500, seats up to 10 passengers and comes with voice-controlled cabin systems like lighting, and a smaller version of the chaise lounge seats found on Bombardier's flagship Global 7500. The Challenger 3500, expected to enter service in the second half of 2022, will list for $26.7 million, the same price as the 350, Chief Executive Éric Martel said in an interview.

  • Oil prices up over 3% as U.S. crude supplies fall a 6th-straight week

    Oil futures climb by more than 3% on Wednesday, eyeing their highest settlement since late July, after U.S. government data show a more than six million-barrel weekly drop in domestic crude supplies --- marking a sixth-consecutive weekly decline.

  • Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Tumble on China’s Casino Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. casino firms with exposure to Macau tumbled on Wednesday, extending a slump that started in the prior session after officials in the Asian gaming hub said they would tighten restrictions on operators.Wynn Resorts Ltd. fell as much as 10.5% in morning trading in New York after an 11% decline on Tuesday. That is the biggest two-day drop for the stock since March 2020. Las Vegas Sands Corp. dropped as much as 6.6%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd. slumped 14%, while MGM Resort

  • Is an Annuity a Good Investment?

    Annuities are popular financial products that often guarantee income throughout the course of your retirement. While you may even have access to customizable features and riders, you’ll likely have to pay high fees and may also end up taking home … Continue reading → The post Is an Annuity a Good Investment? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A taco a day: Taco Bell tests 30-day subscription service with Arizona pilot

    Taco Bell begins to test a 30-day subscription service in Arizona.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Pinterest Used Her Ideas, ‘Erased’ Her Pay, Influencer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A woman with 5 million followers on Pinterest Inc. claimed in a lawsuit that founders of the company, Ben Silbermann and Paul Sciarra, used her ideas to help create the social-media platform and never compensated her.Christine Martinez, a digital marketing strategist who lives in Oakland, California, said in a state court filing on Monday in that she was friends with Silbermann when he asked her to help “salvage a failed shopping app,” which would later become Pinterest. Martinez

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Wireless Firms Turn Aggressive With Apple IPhone 13 Promotions

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.