Evolving Work Practices of Remote Working Supported by Technology Drives Flexible Workspace Market, Transparency Market Research

- Advantages for SMEs and startups with financial constraints to direct initial capital toward core business stimulates demand for flexible workspace

- Sum of growth dynamics, trends, and opportunities in flexible workspace market expected to be US$ 31.5 Bn by 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Workspace Market – Overview

TMR Logo

The flexible workspace market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The evolving corporate landscape with changing work practices supported by the availability of high-speed Internet even in remote locations is driving the flexible workspace market. Flexible workspaces have a number of advantages including significant cost savings of setting up office infrastructure, maintenance, and operational costs. This is a key aspect the flexible workspace model has fared well for startups and small enterprises that are mostly on limited budgets.

North America is a prominent region in the flexible workspace market. The presence of thousands of startups in the Silicon Valley among which co-working spaces is a common phenomenon accounts for large presence of the region in the flexible workspace market. The growing preference of outsourced workspaces due to the availability of a selection range to choose from further contributes to the revenue of flexible workspace market in the region.

The flexible workspace market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future. The increasing adoption of flexible workspaces in countries such as India, wherein startups are mushrooming, is stimulating growth of the flexible workspace market in the region.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Flexible Workspace Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=30548

Flexible Workspace Market – Key Findings of Report

Acceptance from Corporate Organizations, SMEs, Startups to Lead to Consistent Market Growth

Story continues

Working practices and compensation components of large corporations have evolved considerably in terms of work location, bring-your-own-device, and food coupons in the past decade, which mostly is a win-win for both employers and employees. The growing trend of working remotely in large corporations valued by employees has extended into the concept of flexible workspace. The model offers the option to employees to work from co-working spaces that are leased by the employer in a small numbers, or allows employee to independently lease co-working space at their preferred location with protocols to maintain data integrity. This enables large corporations to deploy personnel at distant locations that have prospects of business growth.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=30548

The concept of flexible workspaces is a hit among SMEs, as it helps save heavy costs associated with setting and operating office infrastructure. In order to serve this, realtors and commercial real estate agents are striving to develop flexible workspaces that have attractive returns. Such initiatives are undertaken in partnership with building owners, mostly commercial, wherein a part of the building is converted into one or more co-working spaces. These co-working spaces leased either to individuals or business enterprises generates handsome revenues that is attractive for the model to flourish. This stirs growth of the flexible workspace market.

The entry of startups in large numbers mostly for technology and services is creating profitable avenues in the flexible workspace market. The adoption of flexible workspace solutions helps to direct initial capital toward the core business, and allows the flexibility to scale up team size and invest in infrastructure when the time is ripe.

Request for Covid19 Impact Analysis -https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=30548

Advantages of Flexible Workplace Model for Employers, Employees Favor Adoption

The growing demand for work-life balance among knowledge workers is creating opportunities in the flexible workspace market. Long hours of desk jobs that can be carried out from any location is driving the demand for commercially available co-working spaces. This allows employees not be bound by office protocols and have flexible work timings to align with the personal life.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a mixed impact on the flexible workspace market. On one hand, it created the demand for co-working spaces among individuals and small enterprises with inadequate spaces for remote working orders, the scare of spread of infection dwindled the confidence of patrons for public workspaces.

Buy our Premium Research Report at

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=30548<ype=S

Flexible Workspace Market – Growth Drivers

Advantages of significant cost savings associated with setting, maintaining, and operating office spaces drive flexible workspace market

Increasing acceptance to work remotely for improved work productivity, and work-life balance of employees flexible workspace market growth

Flexible Workspace Market – Key Players

Some key players operating in the flexible workspace market are BE Offices Limited, Flexspace, IWG plc., OfficeRnD Ltd., Space&Co., The Working Capitol, WeWork Companies Inc., Bizspace Limited, For a Space Ltd., JustCo, Servcorp Limited, Spaces, The Great Room Offices, Victory Offices Limited, and WOTSO Limited

Global Flexible Workspace Market: Segmentation

Flexible Workspace Market, by Ownership

Private

Shared

Flexible Workspace Market, by Type

Collaborative Workspace

Manufacturing Space

Others (Co-working Spaces and Managed Office)

Flexible Workspace Market, by End User

Small Business

Medium Business

Large Business

Flexible Workspace Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

With the penetration of internet, every business across the globe is fast migrating to the digital space. Moreover, the growing adoption of automation, penetration of 4G and 5G network services, and easy availability of connected devices, will revolutionize the technology space. Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global IT & Telecom Industry:

Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/workspace-as-a-service-waas-market.html

Workspace Aggregator Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/workspace-aggregator-market.html

Digital Workplace Technologies Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/digital-workplace-technologies-market.html

Workspace Management Platform Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/workspace-management-platform-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/flexible-workspace-market.htm

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evolving-work-practices-of-remote-working-supported-by-technology-drives-flexible-workspace-market-transparency-market-research-301377752.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research