The Evolving Role of the CISO Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 14

This popular in-person event will also feature a deep dive into CISO compensation and reporting structures

HMG Strategy's 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit

Come join the top security leaders from Silicon Valley and beyond as we explore how the role of the CISO continues to evolve.

WESTPORT, Conn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 14 at the El Prado Hotel in Palo Alto, CA. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



This dynamic, in-person event will bring together the top global security leaders and industry experts who will share their insights on how the role of the CISO continues to evolve, the factors that are contributing to these changes along with the expanded responsibilities for enterprise risk that security leaders have taken on.

“As the global threat landscape continues to undergo dramatic changes, this has forced CISOs to invoke fresh cyber strategies, to develop new skill sets, and foster creative approaches to communicating these risks to the C-suite and the Board,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “One of the key topics we explore at our CISO Executive Leadership Summits are the different ways that the role of the CISO is evolving, why cybersecurity strategies need to be transformed, along with the types of skills needed by cyber professionals to defend the enterprise on a go-forward basis.”

The 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will also feature an Executive Fireside Chat with Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hitch Partners, who will share highlights from the company’s recent CISO Compensation and Reporting Structure Survey Results.

World-class security leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Susan Chiang , Deputy CISO, Cloudflare

Michael Dickman , Chief Product Officer, Gigamon

Patty Hatter , Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks

Emily Heath , Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

Monti Knode , Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai

Michael Makstman , City Chief Information Security Officer, City and County of San Francisco

Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

Steve Riley , Field CTO, Netskope

Matthew Rosenquist , CISO, Eclipz.io Inc.

Piyoush Sharma , Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora

Kathryn Ullrich , Managing Partner – Technology, Private Equity and Diversity, DHR Global

Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Gigamon, Imperva, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16 at The Harvard Club in New York. At this highly regarded in-person event, security leaders and industry executives will share the increased responsibilities that CISOs have taken on in managing and mitigating enterprise risk, including customer data privacy, supply-chain vulnerabilities and reputational risk.

Top-tier security leaders speaking at the 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT

Edward Amoroso , Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC

David Anteliz , Senior Technical Director, Skybox Security

Katherine Batarin , Director, Global Head of Software Engineering Recruiting, Blackrock

Ram Chennamsetty , Senior Director, Security Product Management, Google

Marlowe Cochran , CISO, NYSED

Michael Coden , Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group

Durga Dhanikonda , CISO & CTO, Essen Health

Dan Gorecki , CISO, Ascot Group

Rocco Grillo , Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

Fred Harris , Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

Todd Inskeep , Founder – Incovate Solutions; Former Cybersecurity Executive

Sudhanshu Kairab , VP Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance at Comcast Cable, Comcast

Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

Kevin Li , CISO, MUFG Securities America

Michael Piacente , Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

Aakash Shah , CTO, Oak9

David Sheidlower , VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

Joseph Tso , CISO, Scotiabank

Aubrey Turner , Executive Advisor, Ping Identity

Laura Whitt-Winyard , CISO, Malwarebytes

Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays



Valued Partners for the 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Intelliswift, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, Skybox Security, Synopsys, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

