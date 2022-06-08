U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

The Evolving Role of the CISO Will Drive the Dialogue at the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 14

HMG Strategy
·6 min read
HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy

This popular in-person event will also feature a deep dive into CISO compensation and reporting structures

HMG Strategy's 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit

Come join the top security leaders from Silicon Valley and beyond as we explore how the role of the CISO continues to evolve.
Come join the top security leaders from Silicon Valley and beyond as we explore how the role of the CISO continues to evolve.

WESTPORT, Conn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world and recently recognized as a Top 10 Producer of Tech Events by Business Chief, is excited to be hosting its 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 14 at the El Prado Hotel in Palo Alto, CA. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.   

This dynamic, in-person event will bring together the top global security leaders and industry experts who will share their insights on how the role of the CISO continues to evolve, the factors that are contributing to these changes along with the expanded responsibilities for enterprise risk that security leaders have taken on.

“As the global threat landscape continues to undergo dramatic changes, this has forced CISOs to invoke fresh cyber strategies, to develop new skill sets, and foster creative approaches to communicating these risks to the C-suite and the Board,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “One of the key topics we explore at our CISO Executive Leadership Summits are the different ways that the role of the CISO is evolving, why cybersecurity strategies need to be transformed, along with the types of skills needed by cyber professionals to defend the enterprise on a go-forward basis.”

The 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will also feature an Executive Fireside Chat with Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Hitch Partners, who will share highlights from the company’s recent CISO Compensation and Reporting Structure Survey Results.

World-class security leaders and industry executives speaking at the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Susan Chiang, Deputy CISO, Cloudflare

  • Michael Dickman, Chief Product Officer, Gigamon

  • Patty Hatter, Chief Customer Officer, Palo Alto Networks

  • Emily Heath, Board of Directors, Chair of Technology & Cyber Security Committee, Member of Audit Committee, Norton LifeLock

  • Monti Knode, Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai

  • Michael Makstman, City Chief Information Security Officer, City and County of San Francisco

  • Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

  • Steve Riley, Field CTO, Netskope

  • Matthew Rosenquist, CISO, Eclipz.io Inc.

  • Piyoush Sharma, Co-Author, The Purple Book of Software Security, Head of Enterprise Security & Technology Operations, Zuora

  • Kathryn Ullrich, Managing Partner – Technology, Private Equity and Diversity, DHR Global

  • Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai

Valued Partners for the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Gigamon, Imperva, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, ReliaQuest, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, SIM San Francisco Bay Area, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on June 16 at The Harvard Club in New York. At this highly regarded in-person event, security leaders and industry executives will share the increased responsibilities that CISOs have taken on in managing and mitigating enterprise risk, including customer data privacy, supply-chain vulnerabilities and reputational risk.

Top-tier security leaders speaking at the 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

  • Roota Almeida, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ and CT

  • Edward Amoroso, Founder & CEO, TAG Cyber LLC

  • David Anteliz, Senior Technical Director, Skybox Security

  • Katherine Batarin, Director, Global Head of Software Engineering Recruiting, Blackrock

  • Ram Chennamsetty, Senior Director, Security Product Management, Google

  • Marlowe Cochran, CISO, NYSED

  • Michael Coden, Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group

  • Durga Dhanikonda, CISO & CTO, Essen Health

  • Dan Gorecki, CISO, Ascot Group

  • Rocco Grillo, Managing Director – Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

  • Fred Harris, Head of Cybersecurity Risk, Data Risk and IT Risk, Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking

  • Todd Inskeep, Founder – Incovate Solutions; Former Cybersecurity Executive

  • Sudhanshu Kairab, VP Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance at Comcast Cable, Comcast

  • Stuart Kippelman, CIO, Parsons Corporation

  • Kevin Li, CISO, MUFG Securities America

  • Michael Piacente, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Hitch Partners

  • Aakash Shah, CTO, Oak9

  • David Sheidlower, VP, Chief Information Security & Privacy Officer, Turner Construction Company

  • Erik Tomasi, Managing Partner, Symosis Security

  • Joseph Tso, CISO, Scotiabank

  • Aubrey Turner, Executive Advisor, Ping Identity

  • Laura Whitt-Winyard, CISO, Malwarebytes

  • Michael Zanga, Managing Director, Global Head of Technology, Cyber, Data and Change Risk, Barclays

Valued Partners for the 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include 8x8, Akamai, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Fortinet, Intelliswift, LastPass, Netskope, Nutanix, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Ping Identity, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SentinelOne, Skybox Security, Synopsys, Tonkean, Upwork, Zoom, and Zscaler.

To learn more about the 2022 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO and CISO Summits, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, CDOs, senior business technology executives, search industry executives, venture capitalists, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

HMG Strategy’s global media model generates more than one million impressions per week, providing vast opportunities for business technology leaders and sponsor partners to promote themselves and their brands.

HMG Strategy was founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a leadership expert who has worked side-by-side with Fortune 2000 executives with strategic planning and career ascent for the past 30+ years.

HMG Strategy’s regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven guidance from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

HMG Strategy offers a range of peer-led research services such as its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) program which bring together the world’s top CIOs, CISOs and technology executives to brainstorm on the top opportunities and challenges facing them in their roles.

HMG Strategy’s Global Peer Actionable Insights Services Stack is a unique set of research services that are designed to keep business technology executives up to speed on the latest leadership, business, technology and global geo-economic trends that are impacting businesses and industries.

HMG Ventures is a venture capital unit that’s designed to connect CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and other technology executives with innovative early-stage technology companies from Silicon Valley to Tel Aviv. HMG Ventures provides technology executives with a window into hot emerging technology companies that can help move the needle for their businesses while also offering these executives unparalleled personal investment opportunities. One early-stage investment in an enterprise-level AI-powered service management provider has generated a 100X return.

HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise technology and security leaders with the most innovative technology and cybersecurity companies from across the world.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

Contact: Tom Hoffman, VP, Research, HMG Strategy: 203-221-2702 or at tomhoffman@hmgstrategy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3274c93f-30db-4d8f-bccd-c9578f16a750


