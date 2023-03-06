U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,048.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,386.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,317.50
    +6.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.30
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.32
    -0.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0642
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.09
    -0.50 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2033
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9980
    +0.1670 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,404.33
    +20.23 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.88
    -17.23 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Evonik and BellaSeno advance commercialization of 3D-printed, bioresorbable implants

AKAMPION
·4 min read

  • Expanded partnership of two leading innovators

  • Resomer® used in commercial 3D-printed implants for both soft and hard tissue applications

  • BellaSeno receives market authorization for fully resorbable implants - custom-made with Resomer®

Essen and Leipzig, Germany, March 6, 2023. Evonik and BellaSeno, a developer of 3D-printed absorbable scaffolds, are working together to commercialize innovative 3D-printed scaffolds for bone regeneration. The bone scaffolds are made with Evonik’s Resomer® polymers and are used for large and complex bone defects. Both companies initially began collaborating in 2019 on scaffolds for chest wall and breast reconstruction.

“We are excited that these scaffolds offer patients superior healing for bone defects. In BellaSeno we have found a likeminded partner, passionate to innovate for better health and well-being,” said Andreas Karau, global head of Medical Device Solutions at Evonik’s Health Care business line.

BellaSeno’s custom-made, resorbable bone scaffolds bring a step-change in the way bone and soft tissue defects are treated by ensuring the correct anatomical positions of tissue grafts. Although tissue autographs are considered the gold standard for tissue regeneration, they sometimes lack stability and cannot be packed in a controlled manner. BellaSeno’s 3D-printed tissue scaffolds address these limitations.

Resomer® is the industry’s most comprehensive GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) portfolio of standard, custom and specialized bioresorbable polymers for use with implantable medical devices. Various special Resomer® formulations for 3D printing include filaments and powders to enable customized solutions for a diverse range of applications.

“Evonik’s Resomer® polymers combine excellent stability and flexibility. These mechanical properties and their degradation profile allow the scaffold to be safely absorbed at a rate that matches the formation of the patient’s own bone,” said Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “We believe that these novel bone generation implants hold great promise for patients.”

BellaSeno is a German-Australian medical device company that focuses on regenerative implants produced by additive manufacturing across multiple structure tissue reconstruction.

Evonik is a leading global system solutions provider for innovative materials in the medical device and pharmaceutical markets and related applications. The company’s medical device solutions portfolio is rooted in science and driven by continuous innovation to empower medical device companies to deliver on their promise of a healthier, fuller life to millions of people.

###

Company information
Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €18.5 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.49 billion in 2022. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. About 34,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.

About Nutrition & Care
The focus of the business of the Nutrition & Care division is on health and quality of life. It develops differentiated solutions for active pharmaceutical ingredients, medical devices, nutrition for humans and animals, personal care, cosmetics, and household cleaning. In these resilient end markets, the division generated sales of €4.24 billion in 2022 with about 5,600 employees.

About BellaSeno
BellaSeno GmbH was founded in 2015 and is headquartered on the BioCity campus in Leipzig, Germany, with a subsidiary in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is developing novel resorbable soft tissue and bone reconstruction implants made by additive manufacturing (3D-printing) under ISO 13485 certification. The Company has received substantial financial support from private investors as well as from the Saxony Development Bank (SAB), the European Fund for Regional Development (EFRE), Germany´s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Australian government. The Company is thereby co-funded from tax resources based on the budget adopted by the members of Saxon State Parliament.

Disclaimer
In so far as forecasts or expectations are expressed in this press release or where our statements concern the future, these forecasts, expectations or statements may involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Evonik Industries AG nor its group companies assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

Evonik media contact
Julia Born
Head of Market Communications
Health Care
julia1.born@evonik.com
Phone +49 6151 18-4984

BellaSeno GmbH
Dr. Mohit Chhaya
CEO & Co-founder
mohit.chhaya@bellaseno.com
Tel.: +49 176 2283 9583

BellaSeno GmbH media contact
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68



Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into

  • BYD’s $18 Billion Rout Shows Fallout of Tesla Price War in China

    (Bloomberg) -- A price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceThe

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Tech Is Still Addicted to Stock Options. These 4 Companies Could Be Most at Risk.

    The average stock-based compensation for the software industry rose from 4.2% of revenue in 2012 to 22.5% in 2021.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • Stocks Pause as China’s Growth Goal Disappoints : Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stock markets were steady on Monday as investors waited to see if Treasury yields would extend last week’s declines and assessed the impact of China’s decision to set a lower economic growth target. Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyWorld’s Riskiest Markets St

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Healthcare Stocks Look Compelling at Current Levels

    With two full months of 2023 behind us, it’s hard to say just how this year is going to shape up. January saw a strong rally, while February was volatile and market analysts and economists are still debating where the long-term trends will head. But what can the retail investor do, while the professionals are debating? A turn to the data may yield some answers – and give clues toward compelling stocks. The Smart Score data tool from TipRanks is specially designed to cut through the fog of uncert

  • ‘Financial illiteracy is an epidemic’: Americans lost an average of over $1,800 to financial errors in 2022 — here are 3 big money mistakes you could be making right now

    You can take these tips to the bank — literally.

  • Silicon Valley Confronts the End of Growth. It’s a New Era for Tech Stocks.

    Silicon Valley could use a reboot. Tech CEOs suddenly are channeling Marie Kondo, tidying up and keeping only the people and projects that “spark joy,” or at least support decent operating margins. Layoffs.fyi reports that tech companies have laid off more than 122,000 people already this year.

  • I Have $100,000. How Can I Turn It Into $1 Million Through Investing?

    Are you wondering how to invest $100,000 and turn it into $1 million? With some patience and smart investing moves, it's not out of reach. Learn more here.