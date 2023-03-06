Evonik and BellaSeno advance commercialization of 3D-printed, bioresorbable implants

Expanded partnership of two leading innovators

Resomer® used in commercial 3D-printed implants for both soft and hard tissue applications

BellaSeno receives market authorization for fully resorbable implants - custom-made with Resomer®

Essen and Leipzig, Germany, March 6, 2023. Evonik and BellaSeno, a developer of 3D-printed absorbable scaffolds, are working together to commercialize innovative 3D-printed scaffolds for bone regeneration. The bone scaffolds are made with Evonik’s Resomer® polymers and are used for large and complex bone defects. Both companies initially began collaborating in 2019 on scaffolds for chest wall and breast reconstruction.

“We are excited that these scaffolds offer patients superior healing for bone defects. In BellaSeno we have found a likeminded partner, passionate to innovate for better health and well-being,” said Andreas Karau, global head of Medical Device Solutions at Evonik’s Health Care business line.

BellaSeno’s custom-made, resorbable bone scaffolds bring a step-change in the way bone and soft tissue defects are treated by ensuring the correct anatomical positions of tissue grafts. Although tissue autographs are considered the gold standard for tissue regeneration, they sometimes lack stability and cannot be packed in a controlled manner. BellaSeno’s 3D-printed tissue scaffolds address these limitations.

Resomer® is the industry’s most comprehensive GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) portfolio of standard, custom and specialized bioresorbable polymers for use with implantable medical devices. Various special Resomer® formulations for 3D printing include filaments and powders to enable customized solutions for a diverse range of applications.

“Evonik’s Resomer® polymers combine excellent stability and flexibility. These mechanical properties and their degradation profile allow the scaffold to be safely absorbed at a rate that matches the formation of the patient’s own bone,” said Mohit Chhaya, CEO of BellaSeno. “We believe that these novel bone generation implants hold great promise for patients.”

BellaSeno is a German-Australian medical device company that focuses on regenerative implants produced by additive manufacturing across multiple structure tissue reconstruction.

Evonik is a leading global system solutions provider for innovative materials in the medical device and pharmaceutical markets and related applications. The company’s medical device solutions portfolio is rooted in science and driven by continuous innovation to empower medical device companies to deliver on their promise of a healthier, fuller life to millions of people.

Company information

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €18.5 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.49 billion in 2022. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions for customers. About 34,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow.



About Nutrition & Care

The focus of the business of the Nutrition & Care division is on health and quality of life. It develops differentiated solutions for active pharmaceutical ingredients, medical devices, nutrition for humans and animals, personal care, cosmetics, and household cleaning. In these resilient end markets, the division generated sales of €4.24 billion in 2022 with about 5,600 employees.

About BellaSeno

BellaSeno GmbH was founded in 2015 and is headquartered on the BioCity campus in Leipzig, Germany, with a subsidiary in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is developing novel resorbable soft tissue and bone reconstruction implants made by additive manufacturing (3D-printing) under ISO 13485 certification. The Company has received substantial financial support from private investors as well as from the Saxony Development Bank (SAB), the European Fund for Regional Development (EFRE), Germany´s Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) and the Australian government. The Company is thereby co-funded from tax resources based on the budget adopted by the members of Saxon State Parliament.

