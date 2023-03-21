U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.50
    +33.50 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,722.00
    +266.00 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,787.25
    +98.75 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.60
    +24.90 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.20
    +0.56 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.10
    -11.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0782
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.78
    -2.73 (-10.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2600
    +0.9650 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,042.65
    -146.49 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.08
    +8.41 (+1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.18
    +103.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Evotec SE to Announce Preliminary Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022 on 28 March 2023

Evotec SE
·2 min read

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT)(MDAX/TecDAX)(ISIN: DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) will announce its preliminary financial results for 2022 on Tuesday, 28 March 2023.

Evotec SE, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture
Evotec SE, Monday, October 17, 2022, Press release picture

The Company is going to hold a conference call to discuss the results as well as provide an update on its performance. The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call details

Date: Tuesday, 28 March 2023
Time: 02.00 pm CEST (08.00 am EDT, 01.00 pm BST)

To join via phone , please pre-register via the following link: https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=7354164&linkSecurityString=94e63fcfc

You will then receive a confirmation email with dedicated dial-in details such as telephone number, access code and PIN to access the call.

A simultaneous slide presentation for participants dialling in via phone is available at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/evotec-2022-prelim/no-audio .

Webcast details

To join the audio webcast and to access the presentation slides you will find a link on our homepage www.evotec.com shortly before the event.

The on-demand version of the webcast will be available on our website: https://www.evotec.com/en/investor-relations/publications .

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,500 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding Evotec's expectations for revenues, Group EBITDA and unpartnered R&D expenses. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Evotec. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Media Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Head of Global Corporate Communications, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com

Hinnerk Rohwedder, Director of Global Corporate Communications, Tel.: +49.(0)151 4070-4843, hinnerk.rohwedder@evotec.com

IR Contact Evotec SE:
Volker Braun, SVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-775, volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCE: Evotec SE



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744883/Evotec-SE-to-Announce-Preliminary-Financial-Results-for-Fiscal-Year-2022-on-28-March-2023

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $56.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • First Republic Rebounds From Record Low With Aid Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares rallied in US premarket trading after falling to a record low Monday, as investors ponder what’s next for the struggling midsize lender following an offer of help from JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisi

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank failures, market turmoil and ongoing economic uncertainty as central banks battle high inflation have increased the chances of a “Minsky moment,” according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Crisis ExpandsThe

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Powell Looms; Donald Trump Stock Surges Amid Legal Drama

    The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.

  • Home Depot co-founder blames ‘woke diversity’ for businesses failing to ‘hit the bottom line’ — don't sleep on these 3 stock picks if you agree

    Invest in what matters to you.

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • Gold is Pushing $2000: 2 Stocks to Trade the Breakout

    High inflation, a banking crisis, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions...

  • First Republic Dives 47% to Record Low on Downgrade, Bank Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank’s shares tumbled 47% to an all-time low after S&P Global lowered its credit rating for the second time in a week and as executives from major banks discussed fresh efforts to stabilize the lender.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndUS Studies Ways to Guarantee All Bank Deposits If Cris

  • Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $157.40, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day.

  • First Republic Stock Fights Back as Jamie Dimon Leads Rescue Talks

    First Republic Bank stock regained some ground early Tuesday after a report that JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon was leading talks to stabilize the beleaguered regional bank. First Republic stock pointed 16% higher at $14.13 ahead of the open, but is still close to 90% down in March. There were gains for other regional banks too, with New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) up 6%, and Western Alliance (WAL) and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) both climbing around 4% in premarket trading.

  • Crypto and Coinbase Bull Run Call. Stock Price Seen Tripling.

    Bitcoin is up almost 70% this year and could keep going, says one analyst—a trend that could push Coinbase stock back above levels not seen in 12 months.

  • Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio

    Of all the choices an investor has to make, asset allocation could be the most important. Deciding how to split up the money you invest among different asset classes requires clarity of purpose and an understanding of each category's advantages … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Don't Give Up on the 60/40 Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard Plans to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant JV

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group Inc., the US asset management giant, has decided to shutter its remaining business in China after a retreat two years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, abandoning a 27 trillion yuan ($3.9 trillion) fund market that global competitors are embracing.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear

  • AMD and Intel Have More Upside on Rebound of PC Sales, Analyst Predicts

    Advanced Micro Devices and Intel are being tagged for an imminent business turnaround by Raymond James. On Monday, the two major PC chip makers received recommendations from the investment bank’s Srini Pajjuri. The analyst raised his price targets for AMD stock (ticker: AMD) to $115 from $100 and Intel stock (INTC) to $33 from $30.