Evotec SE Reports Results for the First Nine Months 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

MULTIPLE NEW AND EXTENDED ALLIANCES IN ALL AREAS

PARADIGM SHIFT IN BIOLOGICS STARTING ITS MARKET ENTRY STRATEGY

COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF NEXT-GENERATION MULTI-OMICS DATA ANALYSIS PLATFORM PANHUNTER

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809; NASDAQ: EVO) today announced the financial results and corporate updates for the first nine months 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

EVOTEC'S TOPLINE SUCCESS REFLECTS STRONG OVERALL DEMAND

Group revenues increased by 19% (13% excluding fx-effects) to € 510.8 m (9M 2021: € 431.0 m), despite significantly lower milestones, upfronts and license payments compared to a very strong comparable basis in 2021 (9M 2022: € 8.1 m vs. € 36.5 m in 9M 2021); base business at € 502.7 m continued to show very strong growth of 27% (9M 2021: € 394.5 m).

Strong progress in both segments: Total EVT Execute revenues (incl. intersegment revenues) up 23% to € 526.7 m (9M 2021: € 429.8 m); EVT Innovate revenues up 20% to € 121.9 m (9M 2021: € 101.9 m), against a very high comparable basis.

Other non-operating result of € (119.6) m (9M 2021: € 228.8 m), mainly driven by the non-cash fair value adjustments of the equity investment in publicly listed Exscientia plc.

Adjusted Group EBITDA totalled € 44.6 m (9M 2021: € 70.1 m); influenced by high expenses for capacity expansion to support the overall growth of Evotec, significantly inflated energy costs as well as lower contribution from milestones, upfronts and licenses, partially offset by positive fx-effects (€ 12.4 m); Just - Evotec Biologics is in its planned ramp up phase; Adjusted EBITDA excluding Just - Evotec Biologics at € 84.6 m (9M 2021: € 74.0 m).

SHARED R&D PLATFORMS FOR HIGHER PROBABILITIES OF SUCCESS (POS)

Multiple new and extended integrated drug discovery and development agreements all along the drug discovery & development value chain (e.g., integrated drug discovery agreement with Viotika, commercial manufacturing with Zogenix, ADME Tox agreements with UCB …)

Successful achievement of four performance-based milestones within existing partnerships; one IND submission, one preclinical development candidate nomination and one lead optimisation start

Significant progress within neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS")

Expansion of E.MPD molecular patient database into autoimmune diseases through partnership with Hannover Medical School ("MHH") (after period-end)

Paradigm shift in biologics with Just - Evotec Biologics: Foundation laid for accelerated revenue growth through multiple new development and manufacturing agreements, e.g., with Alpine Immune Sciences; ground-breaking for second new biologics facility J.POD ® Toulouse, France, on 16 September

J.POD ® Redmond, Washington (US) joined the U.S. Department of Defense's ("DOD") Advanced Development and Manufacturing network of facilities and wins a first contract worth up to $ 49.9 m; second award with the U.S. Department of Defense ("DOD") granted after period end.

Commercial launch of proprietary next-generation multi-omics data analysis platform PanHunter (after period-end).

Expansion of BRIDGE LAB150 to include Amgen as a strategic partner (after period-end)

Story continues

CORPORATE

Expansion of clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing capacities through acquisition of Central Glass Germany, operating as Evotec Drug Substance (Germany) GmbH ("Evotec DS").

BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2022 UNCHANGED AND MID-TERM TARGETS 2025 CONFIRMED

Group revenues expected to be in a range of € 715 - 735 m or € 690 - 710 m at constant exchange rates (2021: € 618 m).

Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be unchanged in the range of € 105 - 120 m, translating into € 85 - 100 m at constant exchange rates (2021: € 107 m).

Unpartnered research and development expenses expected to be in a range of € 70 - 80 m (2021: € 58 m).

Mid-term goals target revenue growth to > € 1,000 m, adjusted EBITDA of ≥ € 300 m and unpartnered research and development expenses of > € 100 m.

The forecast takes in account - as far as possible - the current increased global uncertainties related to e.g., the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, resulting in uncertainty around the global price and supply situation for energy, other raw materials and supplies as well as logistics relevant to the business. M&A related costs have not been part of the initial guidance and will therefore be excluded.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table provides an overview of the financial performance in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Key figures of consolidated income statement & segment information

Evotec SE & subsidiaries - First nine months of 2022

EVT EVT Intersegment Eliminations Evotec Group Evotec Group In T€ Execute Innovate 9M 2022 9M 2021 Revenues1) 388,828 121,931 - 510,759 430,963 Intersegment revenues 137,876 - -137,876 - - Costs of revenues -441,332 -104,578 126,760 -419,150 -331,494 Gross profit 85,372 17,353 -11,116 91,609 99,469 Gross margin in % 16.2 14.2 - 17.9 23.1 R&D expenses2) -4,231 -62,206 11,116 -55,321 -53,472 SG&A expenses -88,178 -21,680 - -109,858 -71,037 Impairments of intangible assets - - - - -683 Other operating income (expenses), net 25,288 31,446 - 56,734 51,776 Net operating income (loss) 18,251 -35,087 - -16,836 26,053 Adjusted EBITDA3) 75,826 -31,226 - 44,600 70,086

1) Adjusted for exchange rate effects of € 26.1 m, Group revenues would have amounted to € 484.6 m

2) Includes unpartnered R&D expenses of € 50.7 m in 9M 2022 (9M 2021: € 42.6 m)

3) Before changes in contingent consideration, income from bargain purchase and excluding impairments on goodwill, other intangible and tangible assets as well as the total non-operating result

