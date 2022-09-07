Evox Therapeutics Expands its Exosome Manufacturing Patent Portfolio

EVOX THERAPEUTICS LIMITED

Four newly issued patents cover key purification processes and methods of exogenous loading

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd (‘Evox’ or the ‘Company’), a leading exosome therapeutics company, today announced that the Company has been granted four new patents covering a broad range of exosome manufacturing methods and processes. Evox has been granted US Patent US11,298,319, European patents EP3700566 and EP3569254, and Japanese Patent JP6999601.



Taken together these four patents, in three key jurisdictions, provide broad protection for a large range of downstream purification as well as methods of exogenous drug cargo loading which are routinely used by all companies operating in the exosome field.

Specifically, the claims cover a method of purifying engineered exosomes via a downstream process utilizing ultrafiltration and size-based separation steps, an affinity chromatography process, and two methods of loading exosomes with a wide range of pharmacological agents including oligonucleotides and small molecules.

“These newly issued patents stand testament to the great work our scientists and engineers are performing every day, to continuously innovate and improve our proprietary DeliverEX™ technology platform, in order to develop commercially viable and regulatory compliant methods and manufacturing processes to support industrialization of exosome therapeutics,” said Peter Jones, Vice President CMC at Evox.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, added, “We are very pleased to add these four patents to Evox’s growing IP estate. Together these broad patents protect some of the key manufacturing elements, which are widely used in the field of exosome therapeutics. These grants highlight Evox’s dominant position in the exosome field. The Evox patent portfolio now contains 81 granted patents, 17 of which are in these 3 key jurisdictions. This represents the most comprehensive intellectual property portfolio in the field and is a testament to the ground-breaking work of our founders and Evox scientists and the excellence of our intellectual property team.”

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company that is a leader in harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles (EVs), known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics for the treatment of severe rare diseases. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX® technology to engineer exosomes to facilitate drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, RNA, and gene therapy-based therapies by enabling safe non-immunogenic repeated delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies. Evox is backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups including Redmile and Orbimed, and is supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio.

