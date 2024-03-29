EVP & CFO Bren Higgins Sells 7,018 Shares of KLA Corp (KLAC)

KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC), a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Bren Higgins, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, sold 7,018 shares of the company on March 26, 2024.The transaction was executed at an average price of $705.04 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $4,947,720.72. Following this transaction, Bren Higgins's direct ownership in KLA Corp has been adjusted accordingly.Over the past year, Bren Higgins has sold a total of 16,563 shares of KLA Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

KLA Corp's market capitalization stands at $94.474 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 35.48, which is above both the industry median of 31.64 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation levels.The stock's current trading price also reflects a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $472.17, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49. This suggests that KLA Corp is significantly overvalued based on the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider selling at KLA Corp could be a point of interest for market watchers. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are just one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

