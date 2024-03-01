Mark Haushill, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SKWD), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $36.4 per share, resulting in a total value of $728,000.Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc is a company that operates in the insurance industry, providing a range of specialty property and casualty products for businesses. The company's offerings include solutions for commercial property, casualty, professional liability, and workers' compensation, among others.Mark Haushills recent transaction is part of a series of insider trades over the past year. The insider has sold a total of 125,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during this period.The insider transaction history for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 5 insider sells, indicating a trend of insiders selling their shares in the company.

EVP & CFO Mark Haushill Sells 20,000 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (SKWD)

On the valuation front, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc's shares were trading at $36.4 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.459 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.59, which is above the industry median of 12.37 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.For more detailed information on insider transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SKWD), interested parties can refer to the SEC filing through the following link: SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

