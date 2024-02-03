On February 1, 2024, Michael Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Chord Energy Corp (CHRD), sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Chord Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties. The company's operations are primarily focused in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,632 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 19 insider sells for Chord Energy Corp.

EVP and CFO Michael Lou Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Corp (CHRD)

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Chord Energy Corp were trading at $154.15, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.253 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 6.00, below the industry median of 9.61, but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $154.15 and a GuruFocus Value of $129.10, Chord Energy Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

