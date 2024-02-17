On February 16, 2024, Michael Lou, EVP and CFO of Chord Energy Corp (CHRD), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Chord Energy Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company's operations are primarily focused in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,632 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 19 insider sells for Chord Energy Corp.

EVP and CFO Michael Lou Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Corp (CHRD)

On the day of the sale, shares of Chord Energy Corp were trading at $165, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.758 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 6.49, which is below the industry median of 9.9 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.28, with a GF Value of $129.33, indicating that Chord Energy Corp is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

EVP and CFO Michael Lou Sells 3,000 Shares of Chord Energy Corp (CHRD)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Chord Energy Corp, particularly by a high-ranking executive such as the EVP and CFO, may be a point of interest for current and potential shareholders.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

