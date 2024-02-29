EVP and CFO Richard Barker Sells 45,000 Shares of Noble Corp PLC (NE)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Richard Barker has sold 45,000 shares of Noble Corp PLC (NYSE:NE) on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $42.43 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,909,350.

Noble Corp PLC (NYSE:NE) is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The company provides contract drilling services with its global fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. Noble Corp PLC operates in various markets worldwide, focusing on the provision of high-specification drilling services to its clients.

Over the past year, Richard Barker has sold a total of 70,000 shares of Noble Corp PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale on February 26 represents a significant portion of these transactions.

The insider transaction history for Noble Corp PLC indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and six insider sells during this period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Noble Corp PLC were trading at $42.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.957 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 12.61, which is above the industry median of 10.26 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The data provided reflects the transactions and valuation metrics at the time of the insider's sale and does not necessarily indicate future performance or trends for Noble Corp PLC (NYSE:NE).

