Stefan Schulz, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO), has sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35.92 per share, resulting in a total value of $215,520.

Pros Holdings Inc is a company that provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. The company's software solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. Its customers include businesses in industries such as manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel.

Over the past year, Stefan Schulz has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 46,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Pros Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 10 insider sells recorded and no insider buys. This could suggest that insiders have been more inclined to sell shares than to acquire them.

On the valuation front, Pros Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $35.92 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.639 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $35.54. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

EVP and CFO Stefan Schulz Sells 6,000 Shares of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

EVP and CFO Stefan Schulz Sells 6,000 Shares of Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

