EVP & Chief Digital Officer Ritadhwaja Singh Sells 10,828 Shares of Life Time Group ...

Ritadhwaja Singh, the Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH), has sold 10,828 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.61 per share, resulting in a total value of $147,468.08.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc operates a chain of fitness centers across the United States and Canada. The company offers a variety of services, including personal training, group fitness classes, and spa services, as well as amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools, basketball courts, and cafes. Life Time Group Holdings Inc aims to provide a comprehensive health and lifestyle experience to its members.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 10,828 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Ritadhwaja Singh represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Life Time Group Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This activity provides a glimpse into the sentiment insiders have about the company's stock performance and potential future direction.

On the valuation front, Life Time Group Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $13.61 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 36.65, which is above the industry median of 20.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

