EVP Chief Human Resources Sadie Stern Sells Shares of DexCom Inc

Sadie Stern, EVP Chief Human Resources of DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM), has sold 2,902 shares of the company on January 16, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,826 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

DexCom Inc specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes management. These systems are designed to help patients control their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, alerts, and data insights.

The insider transaction history at DexCom Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, DexCom Inc's shares were trading at $123.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $47.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 137.86, which is above the industry median of 29.27 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81, with a GF Value of $151.80, indicating that DexCom Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's performance expectations or stock valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market, the company's performance, and other factors before making investment decisions.

