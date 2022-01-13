U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

EVP and CMO Christian Birk to leave Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen A/S
·1 min read

Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Christian Birk will leave the company by the end of January 2022 due to personal reasons.

A search for Christian Birk’s successor will now be initiated.

CEO Kristian Teär comments:

“I want to thank Christian Birk for his great contribution to Bang & Olufsen the past 4 years and wish him the best of luck in the future. We have a good interim solution in place, and we will now begin a search to find Christian’s successor.”

Bang & Olufsen’s Executive Management Board will hereafter consist of the following members:

Kristian Teär, CEO
Nikolaj Wendelboe, EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Line Køhler Ljungdahl, EVP and Chief Legal Officer

Kristian Teär
CEO
Bang & Olufsen

For further information, please contact:

Martin Raasch Egenhardt
Investor Relations
Phone: +45 5370 7439

Jens Gamborg
Group Communications & Sustainability
Phone: +45 2496 9371


