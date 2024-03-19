Rene Yoakum, the Executive Vice President of Customer and Culture at Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY), sold 15,000 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price, with the total amount of shares sold by the insider reaching 15,000.Remitly Global Inc is a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 135 countries around the world. The company's platform enables users to send and receive money across borders, which includes remittances and financial services.Over the past year, Rene Yoakum has engaged in the sale of 150,000 shares of Remitly Global Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales for the company.The insider transaction history for Remitly Global Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 31 insider sells. This data suggests a predominance of selling activity among insiders at the company.On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Remitly Global Inc were trading at $20.08. The company's market capitalization stood at $3.794 billion.

EVP, Customer and Culture Rene Yoakum Sells 15,000 Shares of Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

The insider's recent sale contributes to the overall picture of insider transactions at Remitly Global Inc, which market participants may consider when analyzing the stock's performance and insider sentiment.

