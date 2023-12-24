On December 21, 2023, David Christopherson, EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND), sold 19,634 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring along with decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,173 shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history indicates a total of 9 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

EVP AND GENERAL COUNSEL David Christopherson Sells Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc were trading at $114.5, resulting in a market cap of $12.118 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 44.25, which is above both the industry median of 17.34 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $114.5 and a GuruFocus Value of $105.77, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

