On December 19, 2023, Robert Hull, EVP - Investments, sold 25,394 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 25,394 shares and has not made any purchases.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning, managing, and developing properties that are leased to outpatient healthcare providers. The company's portfolio includes medical office and outpatient treatment buildings, as well as other healthcare-related facilities.

The insider transaction history for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc shows a pattern of insider activity over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell during this period.

EVP - Investments Robert Hull Sells 25,394 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc

On the valuation front, shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc were trading at $17.01 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $6.475 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.65, with a GF Value of $26.18. This valuation suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, it incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

