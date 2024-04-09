EVP Research & Development Fady Malik Sells Shares of Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for muscle diseases, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. EVP Research & Development Fady Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company on April 9, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 108,675 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Fady Malik continues a trend of insider selling at Cytokinetics Inc, with a total of 39 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Cytokinetics Inc were trading at $74.31, valuing the company at a market cap of $7.730 billion. The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that it is significantly overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 25.98, with the GF Value at $2.86.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of Cytokinetics Inc's stock.

