On September 11, 2023, Marianna Tessel, the Executive Vice President of Small Business and Self-Employed Group (SBSEG) at Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU), sold 8,702 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 17,756 shares and made no purchases.



Intuit Inc is a leading provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers, and accounting professionals. The company's flagship products and services, including QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Mint, simplify small business management and payroll processing, personal finance, and tax preparation and filing.



The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve deeper into the insider trading trends and the company's valuation to gain a better understanding.



EVP, SBSEG Marianna Tessel Sells 8,702 Shares of Intuit Inc

The insider transaction history for Intuit Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys. Over the past year, there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.



On the day of the insider's recent sell, Intuit Inc's shares were trading at $552.63, giving the company a market cap of $151.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 64.21, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.32 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock might be overpriced.



EVP, SBSEG Marianna Tessel Sells 8,702 Shares of Intuit Inc

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Intuit Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $552.63 and a GuruFocus Value of $578.79, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.



In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the high price-earnings ratio might raise concerns about the stock's valuation, the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's future performance and any changes in insider trading trends.



This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

