EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Matthew Dolan Sells Shares of DexCom Inc (DXCM)

EVP Strategy and Corporate Development Matthew Dolan has sold 1,990 shares of DexCom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.DexCom Inc, a medical device company, specializes in the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. These systems are designed to help patients manage their blood sugar levels by providing real-time glucose readings, alerts, and long-term glucose trend data, which can be critical for the effective management of diabetes.Matthew Dolans transaction was executed at an average price of $137.81 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $274,240.90. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,959 shares of DexCom Inc and has not made any purchase of the company's shares.The insider transaction history at DexCom Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been 52 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

Shares of DexCom Inc were trading at $137.81 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $52.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 104.21, which is above the industry median of 26.575 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value, is at $158.95 per share, suggesting that DexCom Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors monitoring insider activities, the recent sale by EVP Strategy and Corporate Development Matthew Dolan may be of interest as it provides insight into executive sentiment towards the company's stock valuation and future prospects.

