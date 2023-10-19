On October 16, 2023, Jean Brulard, the Executive Vice President of Worldwide Sales at VMware Inc (NYSE:VMW), sold 5,779 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year, has sold a total of 38,216 shares and purchased none.



VMware Inc is a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility. The company accelerates digital transformation by enabling unprecedented freedom and flexibility in how its customers build and evolve IT environments. With VMware solutions, organizations are improving business agility by modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds, driving innovation with modern apps, creating exceptional experiences by empowering the digital workspace, and safeguarding customer trust by transforming security.



The insider's recent transaction has raised some eyebrows in the investment community, as it comes at a time when the company's shares are trading at $178.29, giving the company a market cap of $71.79 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 50.23, which is higher than the industry median of 26.27 and also higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.



The insider transaction history for VMware Inc shows that there have been no insider buys over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been seven insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend is illustrated in the following image:



EVP, Worldwide Sales Jean Brulard Sells 5,779 Shares of VMware Inc

The insider's selling activity could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, or simply a personal decision to liquidate some assets. However, it's worth noting that the insider's selling does not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for various reasons, such as diversifying their investment portfolio or meeting personal financial obligations.



In terms of valuation, with a price of $178.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $135.93, VMware Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.31. This means the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value is illustrated in the following image:



EVP, Worldwide Sales Jean Brulard Sells 5,779 Shares of VMware Inc

In conclusion, the insider's recent selling activity, coupled with the company's current valuation, suggests that potential investors should exercise caution when considering an investment in VMware Inc. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.



