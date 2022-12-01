U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

Evrnu and Zara Launch Capsule Collection Made with Breakthrough Recycled Waste Material: NuCycl Lyocell

·2 min read

SEATTLE, December 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zara, the global fashion brand and part of Inditex group, has tapped textile innovations company Evrnu to supply its breakthrough recycled waste material, NuCycl Lyocell, for a new capsule collection. Comprising two oversized collared shirts and wide-leg trousers, the Zara x Evrnu collection is available now on Zara.com and select Zara stores worldwide.

Green Oversize Collared Shirt and Wide-Leg Trousers, made of 31% NuCycl Lyocell | White Oversize Collared Shirt, made of 100% NuCycl Lyocell
Green Oversize Collared Shirt and Wide-Leg Trousers, made of 31% NuCycl Lyocell | White Oversize Collared Shirt, made of 100% NuCycl Lyocell

Evrnu's mission is to use textile waste as a material resource to engineer new, high-performance materials. Its first technology, NuCycl, engineers 100% cotton textile waste into a first-of-its-kind material, NuCycl Lyocell, which is designed to replace and outperform materials including cotton, man-made cellulosic fibers, nylon, and polyester, and maintain recyclability.

By offering circular fibers, Evrnu is offering a pathway for brands to reduce use of virgin materials and ultimately their environmental impact caused by raw material production and waste.

Evrnu is currently expanding its facilities and operations to meet the growing demand for NuCycl Lyocell and will continue to commercialize its materials through its partnership with Zara and a range of other fashion brands.

"We are thrilled to partner with influential, large-scale brands like Zara to commercialize and scale NuCycl materials," says Stacy Flynn, Evrnu CEO & Co-Founder. "Evrnu's vision is to help brands create clothing out of recycled materials that can continue to be recycled. We are heartened by the growing demand from both brands and consumers for new kinds of high-performance, circular materials."

The Zara x Evrnu collaboration is part of Inditex's Sustainability Innovation Hub, an open-innovation platform designed to bring start-ups together to promote and scale initiatives developing new materials, technologies, and processes that limit the environmental footprint of fashion and help advance towards more sustainable production.

About Evrnu
Evrnu has invented era-defining polymer regeneration technologies that address one of the biggest environmental challenges of our times: textile waste. With Evrnu's NuCycl technologies, discarded clothing is broken down and transformed into a pristine new fiber engineered to provide extraordinary performance characteristics for creating new premium textile products. Recognized as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022, NuCycl technologies are key to making the circular economy a reality. Evrnu works with the world's leading brands and retailers who seek to meet product performance and environmental challenges through innovation and offers environment-sparing alternatives for the world's highest demand fibers. www.evrnu.com and nucycl.com

Contact: Lauren Daum, ldaum@bpcm.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evrnu-and-zara-launch-capsule-collection-made-with-breakthrough-recycled-waste-material-nucycl-lyocell-301690991.html

SOURCE Evrnu

