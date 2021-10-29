EVS announces the appointment of Veerle De Wit as CFO of the company

EVSANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF VEERLE DE WIT AS CFO OF THE COMPANY
EVS Broadcast Equipment, leading provider of live video production systems, today announces the appointment of Veerle De Wit as CFO of the company.
Mrs. Veerle De Wit currently serves as CFO for the technology services company NTT Belgium (€320 million revenue business). Previously, she held various finance and management positions at IBM where she started her career in 1998 and served as Chief Financial Officer from 2012 to 2016. She holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Lessius Hogeschool Antwerpen.
Mrs. Veerle De Wit will start as CFO of EVS on November 2nd, 2021. Mrs. Ingrid Rogy, current CFO ad interim of EVS since April 2021, will help Mrs. Veerle De Wit to execute a seamless transition.
Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, comments: “We are very pleased to welcome Veerle in our executive team. I am convinced that her extensive international financial and operational expertise as well as her strong affinity for business and technology will be major assets for the future of EVS. Her extensive experience with the successful integration of acquired teams and companies is an additional strength that will help us executing future transactions.”
Mrs. Veerle De Wit: “I am proud and grateful to be appointed as CFO of EVS which is a key player in the live video production industry. I look forward to join the EVS Leadership Team and to assist EVS in achieving its growth and profitability ambitions.”
For more information, please contact:
Serge VAN HERCK*, CEO EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs of EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
