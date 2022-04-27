U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,181.50
    +11.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,327.00
    +167.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,018.50
    +2.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.19
    +0.49 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.90
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +6.50 (+24.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2587
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.5000
    +0.2900 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,373.63
    -2,084.84 (-5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.40
    -51.47 (-5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,195.34
    -504.77 (-1.89%)
     

EVs, AVs, and pay packages: 3 takeaways from GM's Q1 earnings

Kirsten Korosec and Jaclyn Trop
·4 min read

General Motors' first-quarter earnings report and accompanying analyst call Tuesday highlighted the company's grand ambitions for electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles — and the money it is willing to put behind them.

The initial financial takeaway in the first-quarter report was a profits-despite-supply constraints message. However, the call offered up other interesting comments, as well as a substantive change to its compensation-based plan and a spending forecast for Cruise — all of which are focused on ensuring GM's success in EVs and AVs.

First the financial bits. GM reported that net income fell to $2.9 billion in the first quarter from $3.02 billion the same period a year ago. Revenue rose 11%, to $35.9 billion, but missed analyst expectations.

Like automakers worldwide, GM faces pressures including supply chain disruptions, semiconductor shortages, and rising inflation. Those headwinds pushed GM's vehicle sales down 20% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. And yet, the automaker did manage to close the gap on earnings.

"We delivered a very strong first quarter, including over 10% year over year revenue growth, fueled by robust demand for our products, especially for our full size trucks and SUVs," CFO Paul Jacobson said on a call with analysts Tuesday.

A few other items stood out. Here are the top three.

Low-cost EVs

GM is counting on electric pickup trucks and a new slate of affordable battery-electric models to help it sell 1 million EVs in North America by 2025.

CEO Mary Barra said that the automaker's biggest growth opportunity in North America is in electric trucks, with the battery-electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado scheduled to begin production early next year. However, that's an increasingly competitive segment stacked with rivals from newcomer Rivian as well as Ford, which announced its own new electric truck hours before GM's earnings call.

Ford's all-electric F-150 Lightning went into production Monday. Ford CEO Jim Farley announced Tuesday at a live-streamed event to celebrate the launch of the Lightning that the automaker plans to launch a second electric truck soon.

GM said it also plans to focus on lower-priced electric models.

"Another area where we are building a competitive advantage is in affordable EVs -- a part of the market where our competitors are not focused," Barra said, adding that the segment "will be a major source of growth for Chevrolet and Buick."

The roughly $30,000 Chevrolet Equinox EV expected in late 2023 will "shatter the perception that stylish, practical, long-range EVs are luxury items." A partnership with Honda is expected to add more models to GM's portfolio in 2027.

Compensation

GM said it plans to tie a significant part of its long-term executive compensation to its EV goals. Barra didn't provide a breakdown of what "significant part" translates to except to say the company has added metrics for EV volume in North America, EV launch timing and EV launch quality to existing financial measures.

Additional details will come April 29 in GM's proxy statement.

The change illustrates Barra's and the board's ambitions to dominate in EV sales in North America.

Barra's compensation package in 2020 was $23.7 million, which includes $2 million in salary, $13.1 million in stock awards and a performance award worth $3.78 million.

Cruise

General Motors said that it expects to spend $2 billion this year on its autonomous driving subsidiary Cruise. While GM nor Cruise shared exactly what that eye-popping number will be used for, we can surmise that it is tied to their commercialization plans.

Cruise also aims to begin mass production of its purpose-built Origin AV in 2023 and is trying to ramp up a robotaxi service in San Francisco.

Looking at the breakdown in the earnings report, one can already see an increase in losses from last year. Cruise's losses were $325 million in the first quarter, compared to losses of $229 million in the same period last year. But GM is betting that its investments in Cruise will have a big pay off. The automaker has said it expects Cruise to bring in $50 billion in annual revenue by the end of the decade.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked document indicates Facebook has little insight into how user data is handled

    The report casts doubt on the company's ability to comply with privacy regulations.

  • Why I don’t want bitcoin in my 401(k)

    At long last, the company managing my 401(k) plan will allow me to bet up to 20% of my retirement funds on a digital Ponzi scheme that generates no income and has no practical use. Fidelity Investments, the biggest manager of 401(k) plans in the country, has announced that it will soon allow bitcoin (BTCUSD) among the investible assets, alongside stocks, bonds, real-estate investment trusts and the like. If a company as renowned as Fidelity is going to allow it in retirement plans, it must be OK, right?

  • Maddie Ziegler Opens Up About Her Experience With Back Acne

    Image Source: Getty/David Livingston / Stringer Maddie Ziegler is opening up about her experience with body acne. The actor and dancer wrote a message to her followers via her Instagram Story talking about how she's been dealing with back acne for some time now.

  • GM expects to spend $2B on Cruise in 2022

    General Motors expects expenses for its autonomous driving subsidiary Cruise to about $2 billion this year, GM's chief financial officer Paul Jacobson said in the company's first-quarter earnings call. Cruise nor GM provided a detailed accounting of exactly what that $2 billion would be used for. TechCrunch will update the article if Cruise responds to requests for more information.

  • Four astronauts set for overnight launch to space station

    Launch comes just two days after four commercial station fliers returned to Earth Monday.

  • Boeing’s Earnings Have Been Wild. Wednesday Won’t Be Any Different.

    Boeing reports earnings Wednesday morning. Wall Street is looking for a loss of about 15 cents a share on $15.9 billion in sales.

  • Future Chevy Corvette EV will use battery's heat to extend its range

    It's official: a fully electric Chevy Corvette is coming — with new battery technology to boost its range, acceleration and efficiency. When it arrives, the battery-electric sports car will benefit from a new energy-recovery feature GM announced on Monday for the Ultium battery platform underpinning its EVs. The upgraded system uses a patented heat pump that GM says will help electric vehicles charge and accelerate faster and boost range by up to 10%.

  • FedEx, GM's BrightDrop set record with EV delivery

    FedEx and BrightDrop — General Motors’ electric delivery and logistics business — have set the Guinness World Records mark for the longest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge.

  • Lauren Jauregui Stands Up for Fifth Harmony Fans: ‘You Were Fierce, Loyal, Present & Dedicated’

    Lauren Jauregui is standing up for her "dedicated" fanbase after a viral tweet that criticized "stan culture."

  • GM keeps hopes for the year intact after disappointing quarterly sales

    General Motors Co. late Tuesday reported first-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations, but the stock traded higher in the extended session after an initial drop, as investors cheered the auto maker's intact guidance for the year and its assurances about vehicle demand.

  • 'Big Short' Guru Michael Burry Hints at Imminent Market Crash in Last Tweet

    A top notch investor who predicted the housing crash of 2008 doesn't have good news for the future.

  • Bitcoin Recovers Above $40K After Dipping Earlier to 6-Week Low

    Bitcoin trades at about $40,100 after falling nearly to $38,200.

  • This sleek-looking Lexus is the automaker’s first electric car made for the U.S. market

    The first electric Lexus is here, with 225 miles of range and 308 horsepower. The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is a compact SUV with sleek looks and a brand new all-wheel-drive system. Lexus hasn’t announced pricing details yet.

  • Ford juices production of its electric truck

    STORY: “We plan to challenge Tesla and all comers to become the top EV maker in the world.” Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley set the bar high on Tuesday...as the automaker kicked off the manufacturing of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truckFord workers, top executives and a group of F-150 Lightning customers joined a party at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan…where the automaker aims to build 150,000 Lightning trucks annually – more than tripling planned production .This, while Ford builds a much larger electric vehicle production complex in Tennessee that will open in 2025.Executive Chair Bill Ford:“We were the first company to bring automobiles to everybody. Now we're the first company to build electric trucks for everybody way ahead of anyone else. Lightning is the only all electric truck that's built Ford tough, built for America and built right here.”Initially, Ford had planned to build just 40,000 Lightning trucks annually, but surging demand for electric vehicles prompted the company to increase output goals twice since last August.Rivals GM and Ford are pursuing different strategies in the electric pickup market.Ford re-engineered its current F-150 to install batteries, a cargo-carrying front trunk and enough electrical outlets to power a home or a construction site. While GM spent more time designing its electric Silverado from the wheels up… But the Lightning has the benefit of being ready now...Farley said the Lightning will hit showrooms "in a couple days’…and taking a dig at competitors from Tesla to General Motors , he added that the Lightning will cost "thousands of dollars less than our competitors' trucks -- whenever they actually go on sale."

  • Michigan State basketball just outside top 10 in Andy Katz’ updated 2022-23 power rankings

    Michigan State basketball will enter the 2022-23 season as a fringe top 10 team, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz

  • Google stock moves lower after Q1 earnings miss

    Shares of Google are moving lower after its parent company, Alphabet, posted disappointing earnings and revenue for the first quarter.

  • Meta set to report earnings on Wednesday as investors await metaverse payoff

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo examines Facebook parent company Meta's stock ahead of tomorrow's earnings report.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell 6.1% on Tuesday as fears of an imminent slowdown in the semiconductor industry intensified.  So what Investors are growing more concerned that the economy could be headed toward a recession.

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • Tesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. wiped roughly $126 billion off its valuation Tuesday as the stock fell 12% on investors’ concern that Elon Musk may sell shares to complete his $44 billion takeover of Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From