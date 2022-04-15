Evs Invites Its Shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 17, 2022
EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 17, 2022
EVS Broadcast Equipment, leading provider of live video production systems, published today the invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on May 17, 2022, at 11 am, at its registered office in Seraing, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).
Aside from the usual topics, including the annual report, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders to approve the following resolutions:
The payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (including the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 paid in November 2021);
A profit-sharing plan in the form of a grant of 56 EVS shares for each EVS employee, in proportion to their effective services in 2021;
Board mandates:
The appointment of Frédéric Vincent as independent Director
The appointment of Marco Miserez as independent Director
The resignation of Philippe Mercelis as independent Director (subject to the appointment of Marco Miserez as independent director)
The potential variable remuneration and allocation of warrants to the new CFO, CTO and EVP Operations & Projects;
The renewal of the mandate of the Auditor; and
The update of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors (and the remuneration policy that has been updated accordingly).
An Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will also be held on the same day, at 12 pm, at its registered office in Seraing, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).
The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve:
The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code;
The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of the company’s share as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code; and
The issuance of subscription rights (warrants).
Warning Covid-19: in view of the still sensitive health situation, the company recommends its shareholders to avoid any risk related to the spread of Covid-19 and, therefore, not to attend the above-mentioned General Meetings in person and to exercise their rights at General Meetings by voting by proxy.
The convocation and all documents relating to the General Meetings of May 17, 2022 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings, including the 2021 annual report.
