Evs Invites Its Shareholders to the Ordinary General Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting on May 17, 2022

EVS Broadcast Equipment
·4 min read
In this article:
  • EVSBY

Publication on April 15, 2022, before market opening
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 17, 2022

EVS Broadcast Equipment, leading provider of live video production systems, published today the invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on May 17, 2022, at 11 am, at its registered office in Seraing, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).

Aside from the usual topics, including the annual report, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders to approve the following resolutions:

  • The payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 1.50 per share (including the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 paid in November 2021);

  • A profit-sharing plan in the form of a grant of 56 EVS shares for each EVS employee, in proportion to their effective services in 2021;

  • Board mandates:

    • The appointment of Frédéric Vincent as independent Director

    • The appointment of Marco Miserez as independent Director

    • The resignation of Philippe Mercelis as independent Director (subject to the appointment of Marco Miserez as independent director)

  • The potential variable remuneration and allocation of warrants to the new CFO, CTO and EVP Operations & Projects;

  • The renewal of the mandate of the Auditor; and

  • The update of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors (and the remuneration policy that has been updated accordingly).

An Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will also be held on the same day, at 12 pm, at its registered office in Seraing, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).

The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve:

  • The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code;

  • The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of the company’s share as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code; and

  • The issuance of subscription rights (warrants).

Warning Covid-19: in view of the still sensitive health situation, the company recommends its shareholders to avoid any risk related to the spread of Covid-19 and, therefore, not to attend the above-mentioned General Meetings in person and to exercise their rights at General Meetings by voting by proxy.

The convocation and all documents relating to the General Meetings of May 17, 2022 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings, including the 2021 annual report.

For more information, please contact:



Veerle De Wit, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
* representing a SRL



Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs ’f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Attachment


