EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 16, 2023
Publication on April 14, 2023, before market opening
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVS Broadcast Equipment, leading provider of live video production systems, published today the invitation to its Ordinary General Meeting, to be held on May 16, 2023, at 11 am, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).
Aside from the usual topics, including the 2022 annual and sustainability reports, the Board of Directors will propose to the Shareholders to approve the following resolutions:
The payment of a total gross dividend of EUR 1.60 per share (including the interim dividend of EUR 0.50 paid in November 2022);
A profit-sharing plan in the form of a grant of 42 EVS shares for each EVS employee, in proportion to their effective services in 2022;
Board mandates:
The renewal of the mandate of Accompany You SRL, represented by Mrs. Anne Cambier, as independent Director;
The appointment of InnoVision BV, represented by Mr. Serge Van Herck, as Director; and
The appointment of FRINSO SRL, represented by Mrs. Soumya Chandramouli, as independent Director.
Updates to the Remuneration policy
An Extraordinary General Meeting of the company will also be held on the same day, at 12 am, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).
The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve:
The proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code; and
The issuance of subscription rights (warrants).
The convocation and all documents relating to the General Meetings of May 16, 2023 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings, including the 2022 annual and sustainability reports.
