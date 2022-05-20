U.S. markets open in 7 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,930.00
    +32.25 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,404.00
    +202.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,012.00
    +133.75 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,793.70
    +18.80 (+1.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.85
    -1.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0591
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.35
    -1.61 (-5.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7900
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,158.08
    +1,097.97 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.60
    +20.36 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,764.91
    +362.07 (+1.37%)
     

Evs Invites Its Shareholders to a Postponed Extraordinary General Meeting on June 7, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EVS Broadcast Equipment
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EVSBY

Publication on May 20, 2022, before market opening
Regulated information
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS INVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO A POSTPONED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 7, 2022

As already communicated on May 17, 2022, due to the lack of attendance quorum, the Extraordinary General Meeting of EVS Broadcast Equipment SA convened on May 17, 2022 is postponed to June 7, 2022, at 12:00 pm, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).

The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve:

  • The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code;

  • The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of the company’s share as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code; and

  • The issuance of subscription rights (warrants).

Warning Covid-19: in view of the still sensitive health situation, the company recommends its shareholders to avoid any risk related to the spread of Covid-19 and, therefore, not to attend the above-mentioned General Meeting in person and to exercise their rights at the General Meeting by voting by proxy.

The convocation and all documents relating to the General Meeting of June 7, 2022 are available on the website of EVS Broadcast Equipment at https://evs.com/en/corporate/corporate-governance/general-meetings,.

For more information, please contact:



Veerle De Wit, CFO*
EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium
Tel: +32 4 361 70 04.  E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com
* representing a SRL



Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs ’f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.
The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.
For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Bank Indonesia to pull rates lever in Q3, June move possible: Reuters Poll

    Bank Indonesia will wait a few more months to raise rates from a record low despite rising inflation and aggressive moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve, according to a Reuters poll of economists that showed a growing minority expect a hike next month. Although inflation surged to 3.47% in April, the highest in more than four years, it is still within Bank Indonesia's 2%-4% target range, suggesting the central bank is not under immediate pressure to raise interest rates. All but two of 27 economists in the May 12-19 poll expected Bank Indonesia (BI) to hold its benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate at a record low 3.50% at its May 24 meeting.

  • How Much Of Lifestyle Communities Limited (ASX:LIC) Do Insiders Own?

    Every investor in Lifestyle Communities Limited ( ASX:LIC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Citigroup: Expect Much Higher Equity Implied Volatility

    Citigroup Global Markets Head of Asia Trading Strategy Mohammed Apabhai says he expects to see much higher equity implied volatility in the stocks sphere. He speaks with Juliette Saly and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Bitcoin rig maker Canaan reports over US$200 mln in Q1 revenue

    Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan booked robust revenue growth in Q1 2022 despite logistical issues and supply chains disruptions from the pandemic, the company said on Thursday. See related article: SEC places Chinese crypto mining rig maker Canaan on pre-delisting list Fast facts Canaan recorded 1.36 billion yuan (US$214 million) in revenue in the […]

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Stocks, Say Analysts

    Rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are all issues currently plaguing the macro climate. The problem with all three, says Tony Dwyer, Canaccord Chief Market Strategist, is that for each problem there’s “no easy exit strategy.” The tough conditions are likely to persist, then. However, on the plus side, while these issues have sent most corners of the stock market into a tailspin, now investors are presented with stocks for which the term “oversold” re

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Why Apple Stock Slipped on Thursday

    As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the Naz was up a fraction of 1% -- but Apple stock was down 2.2%. On the one hand, yes, some of the Apple news today is not great. As TheFly.com reports, Bank of America shaved $15 off of its price target on Apple stock this morning.

  • How can I stop the pain and make money in this nightmarish market? BofA says this is the ‘best hope’ for bulls in 2022

    Companies could be returning trillions to shareholders. Here’s how to accept it.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • China Stocks Face Big Risk as Thousands of Hedge Funds Near Point Where They Have to Dump Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s almost-trillion dollar hedge fund industry risks worsening the turmoil in its stock market as deepening portfolio losses trigger forced selling by some managers.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Walmart Flashes a Warning S

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Applied Materials misses earnings estimates, Ross Stores cuts full-year earnings forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down earnings results for Applied Materials and Ross Stores.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Buy These 2 Dividend Stocks; Here’s Why

    Since early this year, Wall Street has faced a storm of macro headwinds that have turned last year’s bullish run into a bearish trend. Year-to-date, the NASDAQ is down 27%, and the S&P, with a loss of 18%, is not far behind. The drop in the markets comes along with gains in Treasury bonds – the 10-year Treasury note rate is nearly up to 2.9%. In a thumbnail summary, we can say that last year, investors looked at the markets through TINA’s (there is no alternative) eyes; now, conditions are start

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • The Market Carnage May Not Be Over, but Fund Managers Are Already Buying These Types of Stocks

    Several fund managers at this week's Morningstar Investment Conference are starting to hunt for bargains in tech and among industrial companies.

  • Warren Buffett Isn't Perfect And Is Losing Big On 6 Stocks, Too

    Warren Buffett is having a good year with S&P 500 stocks — it's his kind of market. But he's suffering from his fair share of blowups.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.