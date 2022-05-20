Evs Invites Its Shareholders to a Postponed Extraordinary General Meeting on June 7, 2022
Publication on May20, 2022, before market opening Regulated information EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)
EVSINVITES ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO APOSTPONED EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 7, 2022
As already communicated on May 17, 2022, due to the lack of attendance quorum, the Extraordinary General Meeting of EVS Broadcast Equipment SA convened on May 17, 2022 is postponed to June 7, 2022, at 12:00 pm, at its registered office in Liège, to deliberate on the agenda available on the website of the company (see link below).
The Board of Directors will propose to this effect to the Shareholders to approve:
The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code;
The renewal of the existing authorization granted to the Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of the company’s share as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code; and
The issuance of subscription rights (warrants).
Warning Covid-19: in view of the still sensitive health situation, the company recommends its shareholders to avoid any risk related to the spread of Covid-19 and, therefore, not to attend the above-mentioned General Meeting in person and to exercise their rights at the General Meeting by voting by proxy.
Veerle De Wit, CFO* EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com * representing a SRL
Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs ’f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About EVS
EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.
